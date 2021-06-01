Clubhouse Adds 1 Million Users On Android In A Week

The audio-based social media startup Clubhouse said on Sunday it has doubled its subscriber base to more than two million new users on the Alphabet Inc-owned (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Android mobile operating system, weeks after expanding the services to users outside the iOS ecosystem.

What Happened: The San Francisco-based startup that lets participants host or listen to live conference-call-style conversations started rolling out the services to Android users from May 9 after being an iPhone-only service for nearly a year.

✨ Town Hall Highlights 5/30 ✨ 💚 Getting closer to feature parity for our 2m+ Android users every day 🌐 Heading for general release sometime this summer! That means the next few updates will be about discovery, notifications, and less visible but very crucial improvements — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 30, 2021

Why It Matters: The buzzy app has stirred rival social media companies such as Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Microsoft Corp-owned (NASDAQ: MSFT) LinkedIn, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) in rushing to build their own versions of audio social media apps.

The startup, barely a year old, shot to prominence after securing endorsements and appearances earlier this year from celebrities such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and Facebook's Mark Zuckerburg.

Clubhouse surpassed the 10 million subscriber mark for iOS in February, according to data from SensorTower, an app-data research firm.