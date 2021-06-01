 Skip to main content

Rumor Has It: Apple To Debut OLED Displays In iPad Next Year
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 01, 2021 3:53am   Comments
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has plans to introduce OLED displays in some iPads beginning next year, 9to5Mac  reported Monday, citing South Korea’s ETNews.

What Happened: The 9to5Mac reported, citing Korean media, that Apple decided to apply OLED instead of Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) on some iPad models and that there is an agreement between Apple and display companies on production and delivery.

Previously, the publication had pointed to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo saying that the 2022 iPad Air will come with an OLED display.
Why It Matters: Apple launched a 12.9 inch 5G-enabled iPad Pro in April, which comes with mini-LED technology, as per 9to5Mac.

According to Kuo, Apple does not plan to bring OLEDs to productivity devices due to burn-in worries.

Korea’s Samsung and LG Display Co, Ltd (NYSE: LPL) are the current suppliers of OLED technology to the Tim Cook-led company.

See Also: Apple's Upcoming High-End iPad To Face Low Initial Supplies Over Production Woes: Report

It is noteworthy that Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 plus tablet, launched in 2020, has a 120 Hz OLED display and 5G.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 0.53% lower at $124.61 on Friday in the regular session.

Read Next: Apple Looks To Make iPads in India This Year, In A Shift Away From China: Report

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Consumer Tech iPad LCD OLEDNews Retail Sales Tech Media Best of Benzinga

