Tesla's Model S Plaid Deliveries Delayed By 1 Week, Musk Confirms

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) will miss the previously communicated delivery timeline for the much-awaited Model S Plaid, the EV maker's CEO Elon Musk revealed in a tweet.

What Happened: Musk said the delivery of the Model S Plaid is being pushed to June 10, stating that it needs "one more week of tweak."

The new timeline marks a week's delay from the June 3 date given by Musk on May 20. Musk said then that the delivery event would occur at the company's California factory.

Musk also used the latest tweet to extol the virtues of the model. "This car feels like a spaceship. Words cannot describe the limbic resonance," Musk said.

Why It's Important: Tesla is touting the Plaid edition as the fastest-ever car, capable of accelerating from zero to 60 mph in 2 seconds.

The Model S Plaid is a performance variant of Tesla's Model S five-door liftback EV sedan launched in 2012.

The company had introduced the Plaid variant and an upgraded version of the existing Model S sedan in late January. Tesla currently allows ordering for a Plaid with a non-refundable order fee of $100.

A Model S Plaid+ version is also in the works and is not expected to be available until the middle of 2022. Tesla closed Friday's session down 0.89% to $625.22.

