How Atomind Is Building a Future-Proof Portfolio of Tech Companies

Technology is evolving faster and faster, and the world is becoming more digital each and every day. Further, with technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and quantum computing being on the upswing, countless new business opportunities are arising. These technologies are going to be the foundation of the future, and Atomind is looking to capitalize on them. The technology venture capital (VC) company focuses on innovations that are leading the way into the next century, and it brings together key technologies for the human-centric society of tomorrow, such as AI, automation, financial technology, and technology for smart societies.

While technology is definitely already playing a major role in markets around the globe as well as in life in general, there is still a lot of untapped potential when it comes to effectively implementing new technologies. According to the McKinsey Global Institute, an estimated additional $13 trillion could be added to the global GDP by 2030 through the implementation of automation, digitization, and AI technologies that facilitate new opportunities as well as productivity gains, which can be reinvested for further growth.

In an effort to further the development of these technologies to improve the foundation of the future, Atomind is heavily investing in technology sectors with a lot of potential. By providing and developing tools that can help society overcome division, political inefficiency, and failing economic principles, a world where no one is left out or left behind can be created.

Building the future now

There are many important technology sectors that have already developed at an astounding pace and will continue to be important and evolve in the future. For example, software applications have developed from simple programs to facilitating AI or blockchain technologies, and, with quantum computing being on the rise, the next step in this evolution has already started. Additionally, technology-fueled advancements in the medical field continue to make the world a better place.

To ensure that the right technologies for a better future get funded, Atomind is building a varied portfolio of tech companies. The VC company has already invested in projects from sectors such as art and culture, transportation, blockchain, software, future finance, AI and automation, life science and longevity, advanced materials, and data and storage. While these sectors are already relevant today, they are going to be even more important in the future.

For instance, transportation is a very big sector that is not only relevant for corporations but also for private citizens. An estimated 1.5 billion people were using ride-hailing, car-sharing, and taxi services in 2020. Further, the revenue of the global mobility services segment is projected to reach $728 billion in 2021. These numbers clearly show that there is a big demand for transportation services, but how will they look like in the future? And what is the best way to facilitate transportation?

One of the technology companies that Atomind invested in is looking to answer these questions. It provides crucial guidance and control infrastructure for passenger drones, and it is also developing a guidance system that enables modern cities to facilitate hub-to-hub and peer-to-peer transport, with a focus on contactless logistics and medical services.

Technology as the future’s foundation

The past decades have already shown that the advancement of technology benefits humanity immensely, and they have also shown the pace at which technology can progress. After all, it took humanity several thousand years to figure out how to make an airplane fly, but, after that, it took mere decades to send a man to the moon.

Further, many medical or scientific breakthroughs were only possible because of certain technologies. Since technology has the potential to make the world a better place and human life more sustainable, Atomind is investing in technologies that will build the foundation of the future.