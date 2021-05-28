 Skip to main content

Vietnam's Pandemic Surge Trigger Supply Chain Concerns for Apple, Samsung: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 2:25pm   Comments
  • The pandemic resurgence has compromised Vietnam’s factory production locations that house Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) suppliers, Reuters reports.
  • Over 3,000 people have contracted the virus in 30 of its 63 cities and provinces since late April.
  • Four business sources acknowledged operational hit following lockdown, which triggered supply chain disruption concerns.
  • One Apple supplier had temporarily divided its workforce over two shifts.
  • Vietnam had begun vaccinating workers in the two most affected provinces Bac Ninh and Bac Giang, based on the health ministry statement.
  • Bac Ninh is responsible for significant Samsung operations and imposed a curfew and other travel restrictions. Vietnam accounts for 50% of Samsung’s global phone and tablet production.
  • Last week, Vietnam’s government advised Bac Ninh and Bac Giang provinces to drive efforts to prevent an industrial production disruption. LG Electronics Inc (OTC: LGEIY), Foxconn Technology Co Ltd (OTC: FXCOF), and Luxshare have operations or supply chain companies in the area.
  • Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACF), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd, and Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp, Ltd supplier’s workers were living and working within the industrial zones in Bac Ninh.
  • The government planned to gradually reopen four industrial parks closed a week earlier due to the pandemic.
  • Some of the lower-tier South Korean suppliers were also struggling.
  • Price action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.19% at $125.04 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

