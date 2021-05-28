AirPods Design Revamp in 2021, AirPods Pro in 2022: Bloomberg
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is set to launch its entry-level AirPods for 2021 and a second-generation AirPods Pro for 2022, Bloomberg reports.
- The entry-level AirPods will have a new case and shorter stems poking out of the bottom of each one.
- The AirPods Pro will include updated motion sensors with a fitness tracking focus.
- Apple’s over-ear AirPods Max headphones launch in December faced flak for bugs and price. However, the materials and sound won accolades.
- Apple had to cut production due to competition from cheaper substitutes and stopped working on the second generation of the AirPods Max.
- Apple is working on a HomePod speaker with a built-in screen and a device that combines the features of a HomePod, FaceTime camera, and Apple TV.
- Apple introduced HomePod mini speaker last year and drew a minor update to the Apple TV set-top box last month.
- Apple has also tested a smaller design for the new stemless AirPods Pro.
- Price action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.19% at $125.04 on the last check Friday.
