AirPods Design Revamp in 2021, AirPods Pro in 2022: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 2:37pm   Comments
AirPods Design Revamp in 2021, AirPods Pro in 2022: Bloomberg
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is set to launch its entry-level AirPods for 2021 and a second-generation AirPods Pro for 2022, Bloomberg reports.
  • The entry-level AirPods will have a new case and shorter stems poking out of the bottom of each one.
  • The AirPods Pro will include updated motion sensors with a fitness tracking focus.
  • Apple’s over-ear AirPods Max headphones launch in December faced flak for bugs and price. However, the materials and sound won accolades.
  • Apple had to cut production due to competition from cheaper substitutes and stopped working on the second generation of the AirPods Max.
  • Apple is working on a HomePod speaker with a built-in screen and a device that combines the features of a HomePod, FaceTime camera, and Apple TV.
  • Apple introduced HomePod mini speaker last year and drew a minor update to the Apple TV set-top box last month.
  • Apple has also tested a smaller design for the new stemless AirPods Pro.
  • Price action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.19% at $125.04 on the last check Friday.

