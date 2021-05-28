 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nissan Temporarily Suspends Mexican Production In June Due To Semiconductor Crisis: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 2:14pm   Comments
Share:
Nissan Temporarily Suspends Mexican Production In June Due To Semiconductor Crisis: Reuters
  • Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANF) will temporarily stop production at three Mexican plants in June due to the semiconductor chip crisis, Reuters reports.
  • The crisis is estimated to affect the auto industry by $110 billion in lost revenue in 2021.
  • Recently, the U.S. Commerce Secretary said no preferential treatment would be given for the auto sector.
  • Price action: NSANF shares traded higher by 2.04% at $5 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NSANF)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Reuters semiconductorsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com