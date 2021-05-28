Nissan Temporarily Suspends Mexican Production In June Due To Semiconductor Crisis: Reuters
- Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANF) will temporarily stop production at three Mexican plants in June due to the semiconductor chip crisis, Reuters reports.
- The crisis is estimated to affect the auto industry by $110 billion in lost revenue in 2021.
- Recently, the U.S. Commerce Secretary said no preferential treatment would be given for the auto sector.
- Price action: NSANF shares traded higher by 2.04% at $5 on the last check Friday.
