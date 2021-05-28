38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) shares surged 48.6% to $5.93 on continued momentum after the company announced it will acquire an Alabama refinery and related logistics assets for $75 million. HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $4 to $25.
- eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ: EMAN) gained 28.8% to $3.425. eMagin, earlier during the month, reported a loss for its first quarter.
- Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEX) rose 24.6% to $24.85 after the company announced intent to commence a cash tender offer to purchase up to 211,538 shares of its common stock at $26 per share.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) gained 22.4% to $9.52 following recent Seeking Alpha article 'Organovo: New Strategy Targeting Internal Pipeline Development With Customized 3D Human Tissues Offers Upside.'
- Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) gained 19.5% to $23.81. Welbilt won a $3.3 billion bid from Italy's Ali Group, Reuters reported citing WSJ.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) rose 18.6% to $14.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong revenue guidance .
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares gained 16.6% to $30.92 on continued momentum amid renewed retail investor interest in the stock.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) surged 15% to $18.19.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) rose 14.6% to $1.41 after the company issued an update on NDA review for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid.
- Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) surged 14.4% to $6.81.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) gained 14% to $11.35 amid renewed retail investor interest in the stock.
- Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ: ADAG) surged 13.8% to $14.45.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) rose 12.2% to $25.61. Koss shares jumped over 10% on Thursday amid continued speculative retail trading in the name.
- Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) shares jumped 12.2% to $36.08. Cricut, earlier during the month, posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: FRLN) gained 12% to $10.98.
- Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) climbed 10.8% to $293.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 FY21 guidance above estimates.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) rose 10% to $88.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares rose 7.8% to $1.65 after reporting Q4 results.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) rose 6.2% to $5.11 after a 13G filing showed DE Shaw has a 5% stake in the company.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) rose 6% to $239.20 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company issued strong forecast for the current quarter and also raised its FY22 guidance.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) rose 5% to $344.48 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales and raised FY21 guidance.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) surged 4.5% to $1.9110 after the company announced it has received a $10 million license fee upon achievement of a milestone under Medtronic development.
- Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) gained 4% to $23.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
Losers
- Orbsat Corp. (NASDAQ: OSAT) shares dipped 74.2% to $4.1150 after the company reported pricing of upsized $14.4 million underwritten public offering and uplisting to Nasdaq.
- 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) fell 69.5% to $1.8501 after the company priced its 91 million unit offering at $2.25 per unit.
- ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) dropped 57% to $4.1292 after the company reported pricing of upsized $13.8 million public offering and uplisting to Nasdaq.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) dipped 31% to $11.69.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares fell 22.6% to $8.26. Provention Bio said the Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 10-7 in favor of the benefits of teplizumab outweighing the risks in support of approval to delay clinical type 1 diabetes mellitus. The PDUFA action date is July 2.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) dropped 17.1% to $10.26. Barclays downgraded US Silica from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $12 to $10.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) fell 13.1% to $7.38 after the company received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA related to a marketing application for its dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning. The CRL indicated that the FDA has completed its review of the application and has determined that the application cannot be approved in its present form.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) dipped 12.3% to $4.3350.
- Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) fell 12% to $24.00 after the company reported Q1 results and issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) dipped 11.2% to $3.185.
- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) fell 11.2% to $18.84 after gaining over 15% on Thursday.
- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) fell 9.1% to $29.18. HP reported upbeat results for its fiscal second quarter and raised its FY21 earnings forecast.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) dipped 8% to $20.95. Humanigen reported submission of application to the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization of its Lenzilumab for COVID-19.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) fell 7.6% to $59.64. Big Lots posted upbeat Q1 results.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) tumbled 6.9% to $2.69. Tuniu is expected to report Q1 results on June 3.
