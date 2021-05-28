 Skip to main content

Logitech Anticipates Semiconductor Crisis to Stretch 12 Months: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 2:09pm   Comments

  • Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI) CEO Bracken Darrell estimates the semiconductor chip crisis to loom for three to six months and up to a year for some industries, Reuters reports based on Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.
  • Darrell acknowledged Logitech's success in tackling the crisis. The company had to use new suppliers for some parts due to the crisis.
  • Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) and HP Inc (NYSE: HPQestimated the crisis to affect their supply for 2021.
  • Price action: LOGI shares traded higher by 0.94% at $123.15 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs Reuters semiconductorsNews Tech Media

