 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Flexion Therapeutics

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 11:09am   Comments
Share:

In Q1, Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) posted sales of $24.59 million. Earnings were up 61.83%, but Flexion Therapeutics still reported an overall loss of $23.14 million. In Q4, Flexion Therapeutics brought in $26.31 million in sales but lost $14.30 million in earnings.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, Flexion Therapeutics posted an ROCE of 0.6%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Flexion Therapeutics's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Insight

Flexion Therapeutics reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.57/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.52/share.

 

Related Articles (FLXN)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Flexion Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Minerva, InflaRx Report Positive Data Readouts, Lucira COVID-19 Test Kit Available On Amazon, Decision Day For Heron
Earnings Scheduled For May 12, 2021
Earnings Preview: Flexion Therapeutics
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine For Adolescents, Lilly Strikes R&D Collaboration, Vaccine Stocks Novavax, Inovio Sink On Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com