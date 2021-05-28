Alternet Systems Electric Motorcycle Rideshare Program Parallels UN E-Boda-Boda Program for Kenya
- Alternet Systems Inc (OTC: ALYI) emphasized the simultaneous U.N. E-Boda-Boda program with its Kenya rideshare electric motorcycle debut by July 2021.
- The program will be conducive to the technological shift towards electric bikes. ALYI expects valuable information to enhance its electric motorcycle launch.
- ALYI has an order to deliver 2000 electric motorcycles in Kenya for the motorcycle taxi (Boda) market.
- Additionally, ALYI plans to introduce a self-drive rental program and hire electric motorcycles that can be unlocked via a mobile phone app.
- Price action: ALYI shares traded higher by 1.21% at $0.04 on the last check Friday.
