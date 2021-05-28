China's 'Uber For Trucks' Seeks To Raise $1B+ from NYSE IPO: WSJ
- SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)- backed Chinese Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER)-like truck service provider Full Truck Alliance Co has filed for an NYSE initial public offering (IPO) at a valuation range between $20 billion - $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Full Truck Alliance, also called Manbang Group, plans to get listed under the ticker symbol “YMM” and raise up to $2 billion.
- Yunmanman and Huochebang merged in 2017 to form Manbang.
- Manbang runs a mobile app that connects truck drivers to goods transporting businesses within China.
- The company collects transactional membership fees from truck drivers and commissions. It also offers drivers financing and insurance services, including fuel cards and second-hand truck sales.
- It reported a net loss of $531.9 million, on revenue of $395.5 million in 2020, and enabled $26.6 billion orders.
- Manbang’s other sponsors include Sequoia Capital China, Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY), Hillhouse Capital Group, and GGV Capital.
- Earlier this month, eight Chinese ministries and agencies summoned Manbang and nine other transport technology groups for meetings amid a heightened regulatory crackdown on the tech sector.
