New Nintendo Switch Could Come In September

Nintendo Co (OTC: NTDOY) could be announcing its newest version of the top-selling Nintendo Switch gaming console as soon as June, according to new reports.

What Happened: Nintendo could unveil its new Nintendo Switch prior to the upcoming E3 Expo on June 12, according to Bloomberg.

The new Nintendo Switch could hit the market as early as September and have full quantities available for the holiday quarter. Nintendo is confident that suppliers can keep up with demand and the semiconductor supply issues won’t delay the 2021 anticipated release.

Nintendo would likely phase out the classic Nintendo Switch and keep selling the $199 Switch Lite along with the new Switch model. The new Nintendo Switch would likely be sold above the $299 pricing point.

New upgrades for the switch are rumored to include a 7-inch OLED display from Samsung, a faster graphics card from NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) and 4K output when docked to a television.

Why It’s Important: New consoles hit the market from Sony Corp (NYSE: SONY) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) in the last holiday quarter.

Despite the increased competition, the Switch has continued to perform well. NPD Data shows the Switch was the best selling console for the month of April in units sold and revenue. The Switch is the best selling console to date in 2021.

Nintendo has sold over 80 million Nintendo Switch consoles since the 2017 launch. The company sold 11.6 million Switch consoles in the holiday quarter.

A new Nintendo Switch console could be a major catalyst for the company and its stock and also fight off competition from Sony and Microsoft.

What’s Next: Nintendo announced a partnership with PlayVS to bring several of its games to the high school esports circuit.

“Super Smash Bros Ultimate” and “Splatoon 2” will become part of the high school esports circuit in Fall 2021. “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” will become a high school esports game in Spring 2022 in the new partnership.

Nintendo has typically shied away from competitive events for its games and esports put on by others. This could be a positive sign that the company could monetize its brands further into esports.

Price Action: Shares of Nintendo are down 1% to $76.63.