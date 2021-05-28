 Skip to main content

Google Nears French Antitrust Settlement
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 10:44am
  • Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google is on the verge of an antitrust investigation settlement in France for alleged online advertising abuse, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Google is likely to pay a fine and make operational changes.
  • The French Competition Authority alleged Google's online ad auction system offers an edge to the company versus peers, Reuters reports.
  • Google's ads business reported a revenue of $147 billion in 2020.
  • The Authority penalized Google by 150 million euros ($183 million) in December 2019 for alleged search advertising market abuse and other forms of self-preferencing. Google Ads advertising platform reported revenue of $23 billion in 2020 by helping publishers sell ads and the connections, triggering demands for an antitrust probe.
  • Google remains embroiled in multiple similar antitrust lawsuits, including the Justice Department and German Federal Cartel.
  • Price action: GOOG shares are trading higher by 0.69% at $2,419.15 on the last check Friday.

