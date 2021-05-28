Multiple Miners Make Their Way In for Q1 OTC Market Index Rebalancing

The indices that track trading on OTC Markets saw several changes occur in Q1. Here is a deeper look at the companies that were added and removed in each of the market’s major indices that were rebalanced for the quarter:

OTCXC Composite Index

The OTCX Composite Index, which is the benchmark for tracking the overall performance of the most transparent domestic and international companies on OTC Markets, closed up 3.9% in the first quarter. There were 58 new companies added to the index, including AYR Wellness Inc. (OTCWX: AYWRF), Blackstone Minerals Ltd. (OTCQX: BLSTF), Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCQX: INBP), Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCQX: NCAUF), Tilt Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: TLLTF), The Trendlines Group Ltd. (OTCQX: TRNLY), and Zoetic International PLC (OTCQX: ZOEIF).

Twenty-seven companies were removed from the index including Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX), which graduated to Nasdaq on January 12, 2021, and URBAN-GRO (UGRO), which graduated to Nasdaq on February 12, 2021. Midas Gold Corp. changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA) and graduated to Nasdaq on February 18, 2021. Ferguson Plc (FERG) graduated to NYSE on 3/8/2021.

OTCXC Billion+ Index

The OTCQX Billion+ Index, which tracks the performance of the $1 billion-plus market cap OTCQX companies, was up 3.6% for the quarter. Nine companies were added to the index including Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTCQX: AASZF), Bombardier Inc. (OTCQX: BDRBF), Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund (OTCQX: BITW) and TerrAscend Corp. (OTCXQ: TRSSF).

OTCXC Dividend Index

The OTCQX Dividend Index, which tracks the dividend-paying U.S. and international OTCQX companies, was up 3.6% in the quarter. Fourteen new companies were added to the index including Britvic plc (OTCQX: BTVCY), Endeavour Mining Corporation (OTCQX: EDVMF), Prime Meridian Holding Co. (OTCQX: PMHG) and TAG Oil Ltd. (OTCQX: TAOIF). Fifteen companies were removed from the index.

OTXCX Banks Index

The OTCQX Banks Index, which is made up of OTCQX community and regional banks, increased 15.9% in the first quarter. Twelve banks were added to the index in the quarter and four companies were removed. Some of those banks included Century Next Financial Corp (OTCQX: CTUY), Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCQX: EQFN), Grand River Commerce Inc. (OTCQX: GNRV) and InBankshares, Corp (OTCQX: INBC).

OTCXC International Index

The OTCQX International Index, a benchmark for international OTCQX companies, was up 3.0% for the quarter. Thirty-one new companies were added to the index including Apollo Healthcare Corp. (OTCQX: AHCCF) and BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (OTCQX: BBKCF).

OTCXC Canada Index

The OTCQX Canada Index, which tracks Canadian OTCQX companies, was up 11.9% in the first quarter. Twenty-five companies were added to the index and eight companies were removed.

OTCXC U.S. Index

OTCQX U.S. Index, a benchmark for U.S. OTCQX companies, was up 16.5% in the first quarter. Twenty-five companies were added to the index and 13 companies were removed.

OTCQX Cannabis Index

OTCQX Cannabis Index, a benchmark for cannabis companies, was up 26% in the first quarter. Eleven new companies joined the index. The 11 companies added were Columbia Care Inc (OTCQX: CCHWF), TPCO HLDG CORP (OTCQX: GRAMF), Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCQX: GTBIF), Indiva Ltd. (OTCQX: NDVAF), Next Green Wave (OTCQX: NXGWF), Red White & Bloom Brands Inc (OTCQX: RWBYF), Tilt Holdings Inc (OTCQX: TLLTF), TerrAscend Corp. (OTCQX: TRSSF), Vireo Health International Inc (OTCQX: VREOF), WeedMD Inc (OTCQX: WDDMF) and Zoetic International PLC (OTCQX: ZOEIF). Eight companies were removed.