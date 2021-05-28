 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Model 3 Loses 'Top Pick' Status At Consumer Reports Following Radar-Sensor Removal

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 1:59am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Model 3 Loses 'Top Pick' Status At Consumer Reports Following Radar-Sensor Removal

Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 sedan has lost its "top pick" rating from Consumer Reports following the electric car maker’s recent decision to drop the radar sensors in favor of a camera-based Autopilot system for its vehicles.

What Happened: Consumer Reports said it no longer lists the Model 3 as a “Top Pick” and added that the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) also plans to remove the Model 3’s “Top Safety Pick+” designation.

The move comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles built on or after April 27 will no longer be labeled as having some advanced safety features due to Tesla’s decision.

Jake Fisher, senior director of Consumer Research’s Auto Test Center, noted that it is extremely rare for an automaker to remove safety features from a vehicle during a production run, but added that it is not the first time Tesla has done this.  

See Also: Consumer Reports Slams Tesla's Full-Self Driving Capability

Why It Matters: Tesla’s mass-market Model 3 has frequently featured in Consumer Reports “Top Pick” lists. The loss of the ‘top pick" status could impact the vehicle’s sales.

However, Tesla has said that while its vehicles will initially lose some functionality due to the lack of radar, this will be restored through future software updates.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed almost 1.9% higher in Thursday’s regular trading session at $630.85 but declined almost 0.3% in the after-hours session to $629.23.  

Read Next: Tesla Rival Rivian Delays Launch Of R1T Electric Pickups By A Month

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news

Photo Courtesy: Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Cathie Wood Loads Up $27.4M In Okta On Dip, Also Adds Zoom
Publicly-Listed Hello Pal Acquires Dogecoin Miner, Hails Meme Crypto As 'People's Coin'
Tesla Rival Rivian Delays Launch Of R1T Electric Pickups By A Month
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Why Jon Najarian Is Bullish On Snowflake
Bitcoin Mining Is Here To Stay, But It Has To Get Greener
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs Tesla Model 3News Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com