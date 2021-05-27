Tesla Rival Rivian Delays Launch Of R1T Electric Pickups By A Month

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F)-backed electric vehicle startup Rivian said on Thursday deliveries of its first electric pickup truck R1T have been pushed back by a month to July.

What Happened: The electric vehicle maker updated its website to let customers know the deliveries for the Launch Edition will begin in July and be completed in Spring 2022.

The California-based startup, which is valued at $27.6 billion, and is reportedly preparing to go public in September, has previously confirmed that the R1T Launch Edition is going to start at $75,000 while the base version will be launched in 2022 and start at $67,500.

See Also: Ford Raises 5-Year EV Investment Target To $30B After High-Flying F-150 Lightning Launch: All You Need To Know

The initial version will come with 300 miles of range, but a longer range, 400 mile-plus battery pack for the R1T is slated to become available in January 2022.

Why It Matters: EV startups and legacy automakers are competing to bring their electric pickup trucks to the market, amid a shift in demand.

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) revealed the electric version of its best-selling F-150 pickup truck last week that will go into production next year. Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck is expected to go into production later this year.

Lordstown Motor Corp’s (NASDAQ: RIDE) announced earlier this week that it had trimmed production plans for its electric pickup and highlighted the need for more cash.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

See Also: Tesla Confirms Cybertruck Production Will Start In Late 2021

Photo by Richard Truesdell on Wikimedia