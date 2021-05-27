'Friends: The Reunion' Prop Bets: Were Ross And Rachel On A Break? Will We Hear 'Smelly Cat'?

“Friends: The Reunion Special” airs on HBO Max on May 27, featuring the six stars from the show that ran 1994 to 2004. The special will feature Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

Many former cast members and celebrities will also be featured during the special airing on the AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) owned streaming platform.

Not all sports betting sites allow betting on entertainment events. Some that feature odds could include the following prop bets for “Friends: The Reunion Special.”

Oddsmaker Raphael Esparza is well-known for odds on events such as the Emmys and Oscars, as well as box office projections. Here are Esparza’s “Friends” prop bets and odds.

Related Link: Friends Reunion Special Shares Teaser And Date: Could AT&T Shareholders BE Any More Excited?

Who will say “We Were On A Break” first:

Jennifer Aniston (-200)

David Schwimmer (+150)

If you’re a fan of the show, you know how important this phrase is in the relationship between Ross and Rachel. Aniston could say the phrase first in a discussion of what it meant or how people repeated it to her in person. Schwimmer was the one who said it on the show the most so I think history holds true here. Prediction: Schwimmer.

Will Matt LeBlanc say, “How You Doin’?”

Yes (-600)

No (+300)

Another well known phrase in “Friends” is the often-repeated pickup line from LeBlanc’s Joey character. This seems like a pretty safe bet. Prediction: Yes.

Will Matthew Perry light a cigarette during the Reunion Show?

Yes (+55)

No (-1000)

While this was a storyline for Perry’s character on the show, it seems unlikely in an indoor setting that Perry will smoke. Prediction: No.

Will Lisa Kudrow sing “Smelly Cat” live at the Reunion Show?

Yes (-1000)

No (+550)

The popular song from "Friends" is likely to be featured in the reunion given the odds set for yes at -1000. There's a chance the performance leaked or has been confirmed. Could the song feature a cameo from BTS or Lady Gaga? Prediction: Yes

Will Brad Pitt make an appearance at the Reunion Show?

Yes (+1100)

No (-3000)

This one seems unlikely given a large list of celebrity appearances. Prediction: No.

Will Paul Rudd make an appearance at the Reunion Show?

Yes (+1100)

No (-3000)

Another unlikely event with a large celebrity list revealed. The list includes several exes of characters on the show such as Janice and Richard. Rudd was a part of the show at the end and his appearance could be a welcome surprise for “Friends” fans. Prediction: Yes.

(Photo: HBO Max, WarnerMedia)