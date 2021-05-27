 Skip to main content

Russia Penalizes TikTok RUB 1.5M For Illegal Content: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 1:32pm   Comments
Russia Penalizes TikTok RUB 1.5M For Illegal Content: Reuters
  • A Russian court has penalized ByteDance Ltd’s TikTok 1.5 million roubles ($20,425) for retaining banned content, Reuters reports.
  • The court also slapped a fine of 7 million roubles ($95,310) on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) earlier today.
  • It recently penalized Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google 6 million roubles ($81,810) for the same reason.
  • Price action: TWTR shares traded higher by 0.71% at $58.26 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersNews Tech Media

