Russia Penalizes TikTok RUB 1.5M For Illegal Content: Reuters
- A Russian court has penalized ByteDance Ltd’s TikTok 1.5 million roubles ($20,425) for retaining banned content, Reuters reports.
- The court also slapped a fine of 7 million roubles ($95,310) on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) earlier today.
- It recently penalized Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google 6 million roubles ($81,810) for the same reason.
- Price action: TWTR shares traded higher by 0.71% at $58.26 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.