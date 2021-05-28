5 Classic Books From Eric Carle: From Caterpillars To Nonsense

Eric Carle, the acclaimed children’s author and illustrator of "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" and other iconic books, passed away on May 23 at the age 91.

Carle wrote and illustrated more than 70 books for young children, selling over 170 million copies.

Fan-Favorite Eric Carle Books

1. The Very Hungry Caterpillar (1969)

This is undoubtedly the most well-known and beloved Carle title. Despite being over 50 years old, it's a timeless classic. The charming story has sold more than 55 million copies around the world and has been translated into more than 70 languages.

“I remember that as a child, I always felt I would never grow up and be big and articulate and intelligent,” Carle told the New York Times in 1994. “‘Caterpillar’ is a book of hope: you, too, can grow up and grow wings.”

2. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? (1967)

Author Bill Martin Jr’s book comes to life with Carle’s interactive flaps and vivid illustrations in this perennial bestseller.

3. Do You Want to Be My Friend (1971)

Once again, Carle conveys universal messages in heartwarming stories. Here, a mouse searches everywhere for a friend which readers can follow along by looking at Carle's distinct illustrations.

4. From Head to Toe (1997)

Get up and move with this energetic book as Carle takes children on a fun journey of clapping hands, stomping feet and wiggling toes.

5. The Nonsense Show (2015)

If you're looking for giggles, this is the book. Silliness is the main vibe on every page and will be sure to garner laughs.

Readers of cherished Eric Carle can visit The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art to take a closer look at Carle’s work, located in Amherst, Massachusetts.