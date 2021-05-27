PodcastOne, Hyundai Collaborate To Produce Vodcasts To Support Pandemic Inflicted Independent Entertainment Venues
- LiveXLive Media Inc (NASDAQ: LIVX) podcast platform, PodcastOne, has collaborated with Hyundai Motor Co (OTC: HYMLF) to produce three integrated vodcasts with the best PodcastOne talent.
- The vodcasts (video podcasts) were aimed to raise funds for National Independent Venue Association’s (NIVA) grant program to help small, independent entertainment venues affected by the pandemic.
- Price action: LIVX shares traded higher by 3.80% at $4.92 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.