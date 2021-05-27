 Skip to main content

PodcastOne, Hyundai Collaborate To Produce Vodcasts To Support Pandemic Inflicted Independent Entertainment Venues
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 2:58pm   Comments
  • LiveXLive Media Inc (NASDAQ: LIVX) podcast platform, PodcastOne, has collaborated with Hyundai Motor Co (OTC: HYMLFto produce three integrated vodcasts with the best PodcastOne talent.
  • The vodcasts (video podcasts) were aimed to raise funds for National Independent Venue Association’s (NIVA) grant program to help small, independent entertainment venues affected by the pandemic.
  • Price action: LIVX shares traded higher by 3.80% at $4.92 on the last check Thursday.

