41 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 12:11pm   Comments
Gainers

  • 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) shares jumped 156.5% to $11.08 after dropping over 8% on Wednesday.
  • Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) jumped 117% to $3.8604 after the company announced plans to acquire a Alabama refinery and related logistics assets.
  • Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ: RZLT) surged 56.1% to $12.00 after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $25 price target.
  • Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) shares gained 27.4% to $4.04.
  • Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) surged 23.7% to $3.92 after the company, and Gunvor, announced they signed a 10-year LNG agreement for 3 mtpa.
  • LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) shares rose 22.2% to $1.92 after the company reported Q1 earnings.
  • Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) rose 17.4% to $19.31 after dropping over 8% on Wednesday.
  • Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA) jumped 16.8% to $19.10 after the reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) surged 16.7% to $22.76 after the FDA approved the company’s Pylarify, a positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent, to identify suspected metastasis or recurrence of prostate cancer.
  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) rose 16.7% to $3.9601. Pieris Pharmaceuticals recently announced a respiratory and ophthalmology collaboration with Genentech.
  • Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) gained 15% to $0.8549 after the company announced publication of clinical data regarding the long-term use of Qtrypta for the treatment of acute migraine in The Journal of Headache and Pain.
  • Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) rose 14.9% to $29.38 following better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) surged 14.5% to $22.42 amid renewed retail investor interest in the stock.
  • Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) gained 14.2% to $3.70. Stifel upgraded Target Hospitality from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $3 to $4.5.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) jumped 14.1% to $6.38. The company published trial titled 'A Trial to Learn More About a Possible Treatment For Participants With Acute Myeloid Leukemia' to ClinicalTrials.Gov.
  • BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) gained 12.6% to $7.97 after dropping 12% on Wednesday.
  • Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) surged 12.5% to $2.88.
  • Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ: INTZ) gained 12.1% to $14.21.
  • Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) rose 11.9% to $18.60. Organogenesis will replace Crocs in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Wednesday, June 2.
  • Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) gained 10.8% to $44.29 following yesterday's investor day event. Analysts at Arus and Keybanc raised their price target on the stock.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) jumped 9.8% to $139.15 after the company announced the launch of its first-ever value six-pack of its Beyond Burger in Canada.
  • Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC) rose 8.8% to $13.05.
  • Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) gained 8.3% to $1.9606. Creative Realities recently reported Q1 results.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares rose 6.7% to $1.5048.
  • Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares rose 6.3% to $2.8048. Ault Global recently reported Q1 results.
  • Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMBR) rose 6.2% to $1.2850 after the company announced completion of patient enrollment in Phase 2b CONTROL study evaluating TMB-001 in congenital ichthyosis.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) fell 18.4% to $15.24.
  • EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) shares dipped 16.2% to $4.7099 after the company reported pricing of upsized $12 million registered direct offering of 2.564 million shares.
  • NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) fell 14.2% to $16.07. NextGen Healthcare posted upbeat Q4 results, but issued weak earnings forecast for FY22.
  • Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) fell 11.5% to $50.44 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings. The company also announced CFO David H. Morton, Jr will depart the company later this year.
  • Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) dropped 10.5% to $220.63 after the company issued Q2 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIX) declined 10% to $2.42.
  • Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) dropped 9.7% to $17.54.
  • Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) shares fell 8.4% to $1.6491 after jumping around 22% on Wednesday. The company recently announced that the VAL-083 treatment arm in the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research registrational Phase 2/3 trial for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) has been activated.
  • MINISO Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: MNSO) dropped 8.1% to $21.58. The company recently reported Q3 results.
  • Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) dipped 8% to $99.80 after the company reported Q1 earnings results. Dollar Tree said it sees FY21 earnings of $5.80 to $6.05 per share.
  • Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) shares fell 7.9% to $6.30 after jumping 58% on Wednesday. Lizhi is expected to report Q1 results on June 1.
  • Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) declined 7.1% to $18.06 after reporting weak quarterly sales.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) fell 6.6% to $1.4105. Sinovant Sciences and Nabriva Therapeutics recently disclosed topline results from Phase 3 trial of lefamulin in Chinese adults with community acquired bacterial pneumonia.
  • Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) fell 5.6% to $55.08 after reporting quarterly results.
  • Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) dropped 5.1% to $3.40 as the company priced 37.5 million share common stock offering for gross proceeds of $128.625 million.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

