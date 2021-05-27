 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elastic's Osquery Host Management Integration Now Addresses Cyber Threats
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 1:43pm   Comments
Share:
Elastic's Osquery Host Management Integration Now Addresses Cyber Threats
  • Elastic NV’s (NYSE: ESTCosquery host management integration now allows security teams to use osquery results to address cyber threats without any separate management layer.
  • Users can install and arrange osquery across their Microsoft Inc (NASDAQ: MSFT) Windows, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) macOS, and Linux hosts with one click.
  • Elastic’s abilities also include prebuilt and custom SQL queries and Kibana query guidance to support code completion, code hinting, and content assistance.
  • Recently, President Joe Biden had prioritized cybersecurity funding following multiple hacks.
  • Price action: ESTC shares traded higher by 1.20% at $119.41 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ESTC)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com