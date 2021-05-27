 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Square-Google Collaborate to Help Sellers Procure New Online Customers
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 1:26pm   Comments
Share:
Square-Google Collaborate to Help Sellers Procure New Online Customers
  • Square Inc (NYSE: SQcollaborated with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Merchant Center to help Square sellers reach new customers through direct product listings on Google without any incremental cost.
  • Square for Retail merchants will be able to showcase their products besides other e-commerce store items. It will help the smaller sellers to acquire new online customers.
  • Price action: SQ shares traded higher by 0.15% at $222.68 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + SQ)

EU Privacy Watchdog Initiates Probe Against Amazon, Microsoft's Cloud Service To EU Institutions: Reuters
Artificial Intelligence Doctor App Ada Health Closes $90M Funding Led By Bayer, Samsung
Understanding Alphabet's Unusual Options Activity
Why Dan Niles Likes These 2 FAANG Stocks Right Now
Pinterest Boards The Video Train
Russia Penalizes Twitter RUB 7M For Retaining Illegal Content: Reuters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com