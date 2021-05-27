Square-Google Collaborate to Help Sellers Procure New Online Customers
- Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) collaborated with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Merchant Center to help Square sellers reach new customers through direct product listings on Google without any incremental cost.
- Square for Retail merchants will be able to showcase their products besides other e-commerce store items. It will help the smaller sellers to acquire new online customers.
- Price action: SQ shares traded higher by 0.15% at $222.68 on the last check Thursday.
