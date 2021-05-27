Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Before 10 a.m. ET Thursday, 194 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Areas of Interest:

(NASDAQ:CNNB) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high. Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)'s stock traded up the highest, moving 103.42% to reach a new 52-week high.

Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) shares were up 1.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $166.41.

(NYSE:TM) shares were up 1.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $166.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $76.32.

(NYSE:BUD) shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $76.32. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares hit $104.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.12%.

(NYSE:RY) shares hit $104.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.12%. Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) shares broke to $73.84 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.19%.

(NYSE:TD) shares broke to $73.84 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.19%. Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) shares hit a yearly high of $88.68. The stock traded up 1.51% on the session.

(NYSE:RTX) shares hit a yearly high of $88.68. The stock traded up 1.51% on the session. Target (NYSE:TGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $228.84 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.03%.

(NYSE:TGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $228.84 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.03%. FedEx (NYSE:FDX) shares hit a yearly high of $318.37. The stock traded up 2.13% on the session.

(NYSE:FDX) shares hit a yearly high of $318.37. The stock traded up 2.13% on the session. Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) stock made a new 52-week high of $67.21 Thursday. The stock was up 1.21% for the day.

(NYSE:BNS) stock made a new 52-week high of $67.21 Thursday. The stock was up 1.21% for the day. Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) shares were up 0.68% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.24 for a change of up 0.68%.

(NYSE:BAM) shares were up 0.68% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.24 for a change of up 0.68%. Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $162.62 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.41%.

(NYSE:COF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $162.62 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.41%. Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.22. The stock traded up 2.72% on the session.

(NYSE:SAN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.22. The stock traded up 2.72% on the session. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares were up 1.13% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $105.25.

(NYSE:BMO) shares were up 1.13% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $105.25. Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) stock hit a yearly high price of $92.68. The stock was down 0.11% for the day.

(NYSE:BX) stock hit a yearly high price of $92.68. The stock was down 0.11% for the day. Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares set a new yearly high of $14.76 this morning. The stock was up 5.04% on the session.

(NYSE:F) shares set a new yearly high of $14.76 this morning. The stock was up 5.04% on the session. ING Groep (NYSE:ING) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $13.89. Shares traded up 2.53%.

(NYSE:ING) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $13.89. Shares traded up 2.53%. Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) stock hit a yearly high price of $116.91. The stock was up 3.27% for the day.

(NYSE:CM) stock hit a yearly high price of $116.91. The stock was up 3.27% for the day. Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.11. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.

(NASDAQ:KDP) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.11. The stock was up 0.75% for the day. Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.79 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.21%.

(NYSE:LYG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.79 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.21%. BCE (NYSE:BCE) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.03 on Thursday, moving up 0.48%.

(NYSE:BCE) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.03 on Thursday, moving up 0.48%. Wipro (NYSE:WIT) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.97 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.47%.

(NYSE:WIT) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.97 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.47%. Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) stock set a new 52-week high of $128.56 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.37%.

(NYSE:SPG) stock set a new 52-week high of $128.56 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.37%. BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.54%.

(NYSE:BBVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.54%. CRH (NYSE:CRH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $52.79 with a daily change of up 2.45%.

(NYSE:CRH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $52.79 with a daily change of up 2.45%. TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $639.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.12%.

(NYSE:TDG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $639.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.12%. NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.87 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.44%.

(NYSE:NWG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.87 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.44%. TELUS (NYSE:TU) shares hit a yearly high of $22.62. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.

(NYSE:TU) shares hit a yearly high of $22.62. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session. Magna International (NYSE:MGA) stock set a new 52-week high of $100.42 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.7%.

(NYSE:MGA) stock set a new 52-week high of $100.42 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.7%. Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) shares hit $66.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.08%.

(NYSE:YUMC) shares hit $66.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.08%. Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) shares were up 2.92% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $48.16.

(NYSE:SYF) shares were up 2.92% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $48.16. Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) shares set a new 52-week high of $123.02 on Thursday, moving up 1.01%.

(NASDAQ:NTRS) shares set a new 52-week high of $123.02 on Thursday, moving up 1.01%. Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) shares set a new yearly high of $85.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.

(AMEX:LNG) shares set a new yearly high of $85.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session. Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares were up 0.73% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $125.08.

(NASDAQ:EXPD) shares were up 0.73% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $125.08. Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $120.63 with a daily change of up 0.38%.

(NASDAQ:LOGI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $120.63 with a daily change of up 0.38%. Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) shares set a new 52-week high of $116.96 on Thursday, moving up 0.61%.

(NYSE:BXP) shares set a new 52-week high of $116.96 on Thursday, moving up 0.61%. NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) stock hit a yearly high price of $80.66. The stock was up 1.35% for the day.

(NASDAQ:NTAP) stock hit a yearly high price of $80.66. The stock was up 1.35% for the day. Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) shares were up 0.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.73.

(NASDAQ:BPY) shares were up 0.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.73. NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) shares set a new yearly high of $28.16 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NLOK) shares set a new yearly high of $28.16 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session. Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.55. The stock traded up 4.0% on the session.

(NYSE:HWM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.55. The stock traded up 4.0% on the session. News (NASDAQ:NWS) shares were up 0.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.15.

(NASDAQ:NWS) shares were up 0.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.15. Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.03. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.

(NYSE:SJR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.03. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session. Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $162.51. Shares traded up 0.97%.

(NYSE:UHS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $162.51. Shares traded up 0.97%. Centrais Eletricas (NYSE:EBR) shares set a new yearly high of $8.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.98% on the session.

(NYSE:EBR) shares set a new yearly high of $8.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.98% on the session. Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.87 Thursday. The stock was up 1.98% for the day.

(NYSE:CLR) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.87 Thursday. The stock was up 1.98% for the day. Lear (NYSE:LEA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $197.27. Shares traded up 4.04%.

(NYSE:LEA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $197.27. Shares traded up 4.04%. DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) shares were up 3.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.69.

(NYSE:DXC) shares were up 3.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.69. AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.00 Thursday. The stock was up 9.36% for the day.

(NYSE:AMC) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.00 Thursday. The stock was up 9.36% for the day. ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.21 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%.

(NYSE:ICL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.21 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%. Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares were up 1.45% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $101.30 for a change of up 1.45%.

(NYSE:DKS) shares were up 1.45% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $101.30 for a change of up 1.45%. TFI International (NYSE:TFII) stock hit a yearly high price of $95.38. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.

(NYSE:TFII) stock hit a yearly high price of $95.38. The stock was up 0.36% for the day. Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares broke to $24.69 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.68%.

(NYSE:VRT) shares broke to $24.69 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.68%. Jabil (NYSE:JBL) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.74. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.

(NYSE:JBL) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.74. The stock was up 1.31% for the day. Olin (NYSE:OLN) shares were up 3.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.81.

(NYSE:OLN) shares were up 3.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.81. KT (NYSE:KT) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.90 on Thursday, moving up 1.05%.

(NYSE:KT) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.90 on Thursday, moving up 1.05%. Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares were up 1.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $70.91.

(NASDAQ:SGMS) shares were up 1.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $70.91. Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.12 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.43%.

(NYSE:VVV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.12 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.43%. Chemours (NYSE:CC) shares set a new yearly high of $36.10 this morning. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.

(NYSE:CC) shares set a new yearly high of $36.10 this morning. The stock was down 0.48% on the session. nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.37 Thursday. The stock was up 1.6% for the day.

(NYSE:NVT) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.37 Thursday. The stock was up 1.6% for the day. I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.89 Thursday. The stock was up 6.36% for the day.

(NASDAQ:IMAB) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.89 Thursday. The stock was up 6.36% for the day. Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.73 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.04%.

(NASDAQ:RRR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.73 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.04%. TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $110.57 with a daily change of up 1.71%.

(NASDAQ:TTEC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $110.57 with a daily change of up 1.71%. Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares were up 1.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.92.

(NASDAQ:SGRY) shares were up 1.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.92. Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $34.84 with a daily change of up 1.68%.

(NYSE:SUM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $34.84 with a daily change of up 1.68%. CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.82 Thursday. The stock was up 1.42% for the day.

(NASDAQ:COMM) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.82 Thursday. The stock was up 1.42% for the day. Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) shares hit a yearly high of $17.46. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.

(NASDAQ:VIAV) shares hit a yearly high of $17.46. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session. Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares set a new yearly high of $69.53 this morning. The stock was up 1.94% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SFBS) shares set a new yearly high of $69.53 this morning. The stock was up 1.94% on the session. Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) stock hit a yearly high price of $403.98. The stock was up 2.06% for the day.

(NASDAQ:COKE) stock hit a yearly high price of $403.98. The stock was up 2.06% for the day. Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares were up 1.04% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $105.83.

(NASDAQ:NSIT) shares were up 1.04% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $105.83. Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares hit a yearly high of $31.12. The stock traded up 1.91% on the session.

(NYSE:MTDR) shares hit a yearly high of $31.12. The stock traded up 1.91% on the session. Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.41. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SMPL) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.41. The stock was up 0.8% for the day. Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $14.71 with a daily change of down 0.14%.

(NASDAQ:LILA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $14.71 with a daily change of down 0.14%. Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.10. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.

(NYSE:OMI) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.10. The stock was up 1.09% for the day. Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) shares were up 0.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.61.

(NYSE:NAD) shares were up 0.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.61. Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares hit a yearly high of $18.19. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NAVI) shares hit a yearly high of $18.19. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session. Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) shares were up 0.64% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.12.

(NYSE:CIM) shares were up 0.64% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.12. Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.40. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PSEC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.40. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session. Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.17 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.05%.

(NYSE:EXG) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.17 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.05%. Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.51 on Thursday, moving up 1.92%.

(NYSE:SKY) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.51 on Thursday, moving up 1.92%. Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $86.75 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.66%.

(NYSE:MTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $86.75 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.66%. Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.87. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MLHR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.87. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session. Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $82.98 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.11%.

(NYSE:CCS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $82.98 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.11%. Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) shares hit $14.93 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.34%.

(NYSE:LBRT) shares hit $14.93 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.34%. Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.70 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.64%.

(NYSE:CSTM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.70 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.64%. Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) shares were up 9.93% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.92.

(NYSE:VSTO) shares were up 9.93% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.92. Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.98 Thursday. The stock was up 1.47% for the day.

(NYSE:PBH) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.98 Thursday. The stock was up 1.47% for the day. Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares were up 6.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.59.

(NYSE:ERJ) shares were up 6.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.59. Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) shares were up 2.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.38 for a change of up 2.26%.

(NYSE:ABR) shares were up 2.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.38 for a change of up 2.26%. InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $79.14 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.79%.

(NASDAQ:IDCC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $79.14 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.79%. Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.04 with a daily change of up 0.46%.

(NYSE:PGRE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.04 with a daily change of up 0.46%. Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) shares broke to $23.73 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.69%.

(NYSE:GTN) shares broke to $23.73 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.69%. Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) shares broke to $15.69 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.84%.

(NYSE:ARI) shares broke to $15.69 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.84%. Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ:AAWW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $75.98 with a daily change of up 0.11%.

(NASDAQ:AAWW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $75.98 with a daily change of up 0.11%. Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) shares set a new yearly high of $106.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.95% on the session.

(NYSE:USNA) shares set a new yearly high of $106.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.95% on the session. Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE:ETY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.80 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.11%.

(NYSE:ETY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.80 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.11%. HNI (NYSE:HNI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $45.90. Shares traded up 1.35%.

(NYSE:HNI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $45.90. Shares traded up 1.35%. Guess (NYSE:GES) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.71 Thursday. The stock was up 1.27% for the day.

(NYSE:GES) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.71 Thursday. The stock was up 1.27% for the day. Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.95. The stock was up 2.3% for the day.

(NYSE:MEI) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.95. The stock was up 2.3% for the day. Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares broke to $17.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.01%.

(NYSE:IRT) shares broke to $17.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.01%. Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.95 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.31%.

(NASDAQ:CASH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.95 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.31%. Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) shares hit $97.09 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.15%.

(NYSE:OXM) shares hit $97.09 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.15%. BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.38 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.23%.

(NYSE:BPMP) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.38 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.23%. First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.92 Thursday. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BUSE) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.92 Thursday. The stock was up 1.22% for the day. RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) shares hit $27.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.

(NASDAQ:RDNT) shares hit $27.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%. MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $85.34 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.97%.

(NASDAQ:MYRG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $85.34 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.97%. Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares broke to $87.46 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.97%.

(NASDAQ:HIBB) shares broke to $87.46 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.97%. Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $62.95 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.93%.

(NASDAQ:KFRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $62.95 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.93%. Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.26 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.32%.

(NYSE:RFP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.26 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.32%. Knoll (NYSE:KNL) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.94 on Thursday, moving up 0.9%.

(NYSE:KNL) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.94 on Thursday, moving up 0.9%. NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.19. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NYSE:NXRT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.19. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session. Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares were up 0.47% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $84.25.

(NASDAQ:LOVE) shares were up 0.47% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $84.25. Boston Private Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:BPFH) shares hit $15.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:BPFH) shares hit $15.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat). CTS (NYSE:CTS) shares were up 1.92% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.16 for a change of up 1.92%.

(NYSE:CTS) shares were up 1.92% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.16 for a change of up 1.92%. Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.73 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.78%.

(NASDAQ:OMP) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.73 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.78%. Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.94 on Thursday, moving up 1.82%.

(NYSE:CUBI) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.94 on Thursday, moving up 1.82%. America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) stock made a new 52-week high of $177.45 Thursday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CRMT) stock made a new 52-week high of $177.45 Thursday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day. Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX:NOG) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.90. The stock was up 1.77% for the day.

(AMEX:NOG) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.90. The stock was up 1.77% for the day. Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE:AWF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.18 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.25%.

(NYSE:AWF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.18 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.25%. Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) shares were up 5.0% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $65.28.

(NYSE:VRTV) shares were up 5.0% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $65.28. Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares set a new yearly high of $22.28 this morning. The stock was up 6.44% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TGLS) shares set a new yearly high of $22.28 this morning. The stock was up 6.44% on the session. CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) shares hit a yearly high of $8.59. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session.

(NYSE:IGR) shares hit a yearly high of $8.59. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session. Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $71.16 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.4%.

(NASDAQ:JYNT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $71.16 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.4%. Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares hit a yearly high of $20.57. The stock traded up 1.74% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ADTN) shares hit a yearly high of $20.57. The stock traded up 1.74% on the session. Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) stock hit a yearly high price of $70.00. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SCVL) stock hit a yearly high price of $70.00. The stock was up 0.64% for the day. Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $19.16 with a daily change of up 2.14%.

(NASDAQ:LBAI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $19.16 with a daily change of up 2.14%. Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.03 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.52%.

(NASDAQ:TILE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.03 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.52%. Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) shares were down 0.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.97 for a change of down 0.02%.

(NYSE:BCEI) shares were down 0.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.97 for a change of down 0.02%. Genesco (NYSE:GCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.91%.

(NYSE:GCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.91%. HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) shares hit $27.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.28%.

(NASDAQ:HSTM) shares hit $27.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.28%. John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) shares were up 0.5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.50.

(NYSE:BTO) shares were up 0.5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.50. Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNSL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $9.84 with a daily change of up 7.29%.

(NASDAQ:CNSL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $9.84 with a daily change of up 7.29%. Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.56 on Thursday, moving down 1.71%.

(NASDAQ:NEWT) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.56 on Thursday, moving down 1.71%. Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE:IIM) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.19 on Thursday, moving up 0.19%.

(NYSE:IIM) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.19 on Thursday, moving up 0.19%. Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) shares broke to $32.87 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.23%.

(NYSE:MOV) shares broke to $32.87 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.23%. Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE:VTA) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.70 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.26%.

(NYSE:VTA) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.70 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.26%. Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) shares broke to $23.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.83%.

(NASDAQ:CLAR) shares broke to $23.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.83%. Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $24.41. Shares traded up 4.04%.

(NASDAQ:CONN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $24.41. Shares traded up 4.04%. Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares hit $55.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.33%.

(NYSE:LPI) shares hit $55.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.33%. Invesco California Value (NYSE:VCV) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.57 on Thursday, moving up 0.11%.

(NYSE:VCV) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.57 on Thursday, moving up 0.11%. Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) shares were up 0.94% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.71 for a change of up 0.94%.

(NYSE:HESM) shares were up 0.94% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.71 for a change of up 0.94%. GAMCO Global Gold Natural (AMEX:GGN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.06. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.

(AMEX:GGN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.06. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session. Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.53 on Thursday, moving up 0.48%.

(NYSE:AWP) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.53 on Thursday, moving up 0.48%. Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.26 on Thursday, moving up 0.38%.

(NASDAQ:CDZI) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.26 on Thursday, moving up 0.38%. City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) shares hit $11.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.34%.

(NYSE:CIO) shares hit $11.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.34%. Regional Management (NYSE:RM) shares were up 1.42% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $47.57.

(NYSE:RM) shares were up 1.42% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $47.57. CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) shares were up 0.05% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.05.

(NASDAQ:CSTR) shares were up 0.05% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.05. Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.75. The stock was up 3.9% for the day.

(NYSE:TTI) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.75. The stock was up 3.9% for the day. BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.65. The stock traded down 0.06% on the session.

(NYSE:MUJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.65. The stock traded down 0.06% on the session. RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) shares hit a yearly high of $23.90. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.

(NASDAQ:RBB) shares hit a yearly high of $23.90. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session. R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares set a new yearly high of $6.49 this morning. The stock was up 0.78% on the session.

(NYSE:RRD) shares set a new yearly high of $6.49 this morning. The stock was up 0.78% on the session. American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $32.74 with a daily change of up 2.14%.

(NASDAQ:AOUT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $32.74 with a daily change of up 2.14%. Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE:AFB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.84. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.

(NYSE:AFB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.84. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session. EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.42. The stock was up 4.4% for the day.

(NASDAQ:EZPW) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.42. The stock was up 4.4% for the day. Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.33 on Thursday, moving up 0.61%.

(NYSE:TLYS) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.33 on Thursday, moving up 0.61%. Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) shares broke to $11.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.13%.

(NASDAQ:GLAD) shares broke to $11.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.13%. Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares broke to $24.34 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 18.38%.

(NASDAQ:MOXC) shares broke to $24.34 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 18.38%. EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares hit a yearly high of $10.01. The stock traded down 1.52% on the session.

(NASDAQ:EMKR) shares hit a yearly high of $10.01. The stock traded down 1.52% on the session. Kayne Anderson NextGen (NYSE:KMF) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.25. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.

(NYSE:KMF) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.25. The stock was up 0.69% for the day. Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) shares were up 2.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.83.

(NASDAQ:ESCA) shares were up 2.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.83. KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE:KIO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $16.30. Shares traded up 0.32%.

(NYSE:KIO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $16.30. Shares traded up 0.32%. PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.08. The stock traded down 2.06% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PLXP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.08. The stock traded down 2.06% on the session. Western Copper & Gold (AMEX:WRN) shares hit a yearly high of $2.43. The stock traded up 7.21% on the session.

(AMEX:WRN) shares hit a yearly high of $2.43. The stock traded up 7.21% on the session. Pioneer High IT (NYSE:PHT) shares broke to $10.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.3%.

(NYSE:PHT) shares broke to $10.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.3%. Morgan Stanley India (NYSE:IIF) shares hit a yearly high of $24.65. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.

(NYSE:IIF) shares hit a yearly high of $24.65. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session. Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX:NML) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.88 on Thursday, moving up 0.53%.

(AMEX:NML) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.88 on Thursday, moving up 0.53%. Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.03 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.43%.

(NYSE:SCD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.03 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.43%. Wells Fargo Global (NYSE:EOD) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.73.

(NYSE:EOD) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.73. Bank of Commerce Hldgs (NASDAQ:BOCH) shares were up 0.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.68.

(NASDAQ:BOCH) shares were up 0.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.68. Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.45 on Thursday, moving up 7.78%.

(NYSE:BBW) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.45 on Thursday, moving up 7.78%. First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) shares set a new yearly high of $13.41 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.

(NYSE:FIF) shares set a new yearly high of $13.41 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session. SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $17.49. Shares traded up 10.47%.

(NYSE:SBOW) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $17.49. Shares traded up 10.47%. Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) shares hit $45.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.15%.

(NASDAQ:CHMG) shares hit $45.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.15%. Nuveen Diversified (NYSE:JDD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $10.51 with a daily change of up 0.58%.

(NYSE:JDD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $10.51 with a daily change of up 0.58%. Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $4.80. Shares traded up 103.42%.

(NASDAQ:VTNR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $4.80. Shares traded up 103.42%. Blackstone / GSO (NYSE:BGX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.52. Shares traded up 0.03%.

(NYSE:BGX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.52. Shares traded up 0.03%. BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.23. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BWAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.23. The stock was down 0.63% for the day. J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares hit $18.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.63%.

(NYSE:JILL) shares hit $18.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.63%. Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE:MCN) shares were up 0.37% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.20.

(NYSE:MCN) shares were up 0.37% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.20. iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.94 on Thursday, moving up 8.46%.

(NASDAQ:IMBI) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.94 on Thursday, moving up 8.46%. Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE:AGD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.04 with a daily change of down 0.33%.

(NYSE:AGD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.04 with a daily change of down 0.33%. Gabelli Global Small (NYSE:GGZ) shares hit $16.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%.

(NYSE:GGZ) shares hit $16.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%. Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) shares set a new yearly high of $25.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.78% on the session.

(NYSE:FET) shares set a new yearly high of $25.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.78% on the session. Wells Fargo Utilities (AMEX:ERH) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.18 Thursday. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.

(AMEX:ERH) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.18 Thursday. The stock was up 0.82% for the day. Special Opportunities (NYSE:SPE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $15.43. Shares traded up 0.59%.

(NYSE:SPE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $15.43. Shares traded up 0.59%. Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE:DEX) shares set a new yearly high of $10.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.

(NYSE:DEX) shares set a new yearly high of $10.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.04% on the session. Cushing® NextGen Infra (NYSE:SZC) shares set a new yearly high of $46.54 this morning. The stock was up 1.24% on the session.

(NYSE:SZC) shares set a new yearly high of $46.54 this morning. The stock was up 1.24% on the session. Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $2.78 with a daily change of up 1.11%.

(NASDAQ:HDSN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $2.78 with a daily change of up 1.11%. Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.50 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.6%.

(NASDAQ:CLDB) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.50 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.6%. Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE:VLT) shares were up 0.47% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.37.

(NYSE:VLT) shares were up 0.47% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.37. Tortoise Power & Energy (NYSE:TPZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.47 Thursday. The stock was up 1.83% for the day.

(NYSE:TPZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.47 Thursday. The stock was up 1.83% for the day. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE:FMO) shares hit $12.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.87%.

(NYSE:FMO) shares hit $12.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.87%. Bank of the James Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BOTJ) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.50. The stock was up 4.59% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BOTJ) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.50. The stock was up 4.59% for the day. Ashford (AMEX:AINC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.52. The stock traded up 5.5% on the session.

(AMEX:AINC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.52. The stock traded up 5.5% on the session. Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE:TTP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $23.11 with a daily change of up 1.51%.

(NYSE:TTP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $23.11 with a daily change of up 1.51%. EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:EDRY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.32 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.13%.

