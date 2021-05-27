 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 10:26am   Comments
On Thursday morning, 9 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Noteables:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Clorox (NYSE:CLX).
  • The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK).
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) was the biggest loser, with shares trading down 3.88% to reach its 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday are as follows:

  • Clorox (NYSE:CLX) stock hit $176.31 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.02%.
  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) shares were down 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $34.66.
  • Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.68 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.12%.
  • GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) shares fell to $4.96 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.2%.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares moved down 3.88% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.79, drifting down 3.88%.
  • William Penn (NASDAQ:WMPN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.18%.
  • IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) stock drifted down 0.9% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.20.
  • Turmeric Acquisition (NASDAQ:TMPM) shares hit a yearly low of $9.64. The stock was up 0.83% on the session.
  • Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.39%.

 

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

