Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday morning, 9 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Noteables:

Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday are as follows:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) stock hit $176.31 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.02%.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) shares were down 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $34.66.

Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.68 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.12%.

GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) shares fell to $4.96 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.2%.

China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares moved down 3.88% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.79, drifting down 3.88%.

William Penn (NASDAQ:WMPN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.18%.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) stock drifted down 0.9% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.20.

Turmeric Acquisition (NASDAQ:TMPM) shares hit a yearly low of $9.64. The stock was up 0.83% on the session.

Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.39%.

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.