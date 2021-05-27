Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the energy sector that may be worth watching:

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) - P/E: 9.08 Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) - P/E: 5.68 GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) - P/E: 9.4 Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) - P/E: 4.25 Adams Resources & Energy (AMEX:AE) - P/E: 7.52

Equitrans Midstream's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.19, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.31. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 7.53%, which has decreased by 0.86% from 8.39% last quarter.

Most recently, Petrobras Brasileiro reported earnings per share at 0.01, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at -0.7. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 13.66%, which has increased by 9.56% from 4.1% last quarter.

GasLog saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.24 in Q4 to 0.58 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.44%, which has decreased by 0.6% from last quarter's yield of 4.04%.

Dynagas LNG Partners has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.22, which has increased by 4.76% compared to Q3, which was 0.21. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 11.0%, which has increased by 4.95% from last quarter's yield of 6.05%.

Adams Resources & Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.65 in Q4 to -0.61 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.6%, which has increased by 0.2% from last quarter's yield of 3.4%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.