Anterix Forges Private LTE Distribution Partnership Deals With Nokia, Motorola
- Anterix Inc (NASDAQ: ATEX) inked an agreement with Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) to fast-track the 900 MHz private LTE distribution across the U.S. utility sector.
- They will combine Anterix's "beach-front" 900 MHz spectrum with Nokia's industrial-grade private LTE/4.9G wireless infrastructure to help the utility companies distribute private LTE solutions supporting advanced communications for grid transformation.
- Separately Anterix inked another agreement with Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) to distribute private LTE networks by utility companies.
- The collaboration builds on last year's announcement of Motorola Solutions' Private Broadband for Critical Infrastructure platform and the FCC's order enabling the transitioning of the 900 MHz band to broadband.
- Nokia and Motorola are charter members of the Anterix Active Ecosystem Program that support Anterix customers operating private LTE on 900 MHz.
- The Biden government prioritized cybersecurity funding following multiple hacks compromising the energy grids.
- Price action: ATEX shares traded higher by 2.67% at $49.28 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Tech Media