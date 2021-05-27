60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) shares surged 57.6% to close at $6.84 on Wednesday.
- Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) gained 46.3% to settle at $35.10 after the company priced its IPO at $24 per share.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) rose 39.3% to close at $14.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY21 EBITDA guidance.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) climbed 36.2% to close at $44.12 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor said it sees FY22 adjusted EPS of $3.00-$3.50. The company also issued long-term target for $12 billion in revenues and over $6 in adjusted EPS by 2026.
- Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PAY) gained 36.2% to settle at $28.61. Paymentus Holdings priced 10 million shares at $21 per share to raise $210 million from its initial public offering.
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) gained 29.2% to close at $5.45. The stock has been viewed as a potential NFT play by investors
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) jumped 25.9% to settle at $4.96. Express is expected to report its first quarter results on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
- PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: PDLB) shares jumped 24.8% to settle at $14.40 on Wednesday. Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company and PDL Community Bancorp adopted a Plan of Conversion and Reorganization, under which both companies will reorganize into a new stock holding company and will conduct a second-step stock offering of new shares.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) shares gained 23.2% to settle at $19.31.
- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE: ASXC) shares gained 22.7% to close at $2.49 on Wednesday. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Asensus Surgical with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4.
- uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) surged 22.1% to settle at $12.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) gained 20.6% to close at $7.97.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) rose 20.3% to settle at $4.50.
- Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) climbed 19.8% to close at $8.12. Ondas Holdings recently inked an agreement to acquire fully-automated commercial drone system developer American Robotics for $70.6 million.
- EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) gained 19.8% to settle at $5.62.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) surged 19.4% to close at $4.30.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) gained 19.2% to close at $10.35. PDS Biotechnology shares recently announced the release of the abstract for PDS0101 in the NCI-led Phase 2 clinical study for oral presentation at the 2021 ASCO meeting.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) surged 19.2% to settle at $19.56 amid continued speculative retail trading in the name.
- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) climbed 19.1% to settle at $11.25. Inspired Entertainment’s selling shareholder, the Landgame Trust, sold 5.4 million shares at $9.25 per share in a secondary public equity offering.
- Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) jumped 18.9% to close at $52.04after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- ZIPRECRUITER, INC. (NYSE: ZIP) gained 17.2% to settle at $21.10 after pricing its IPO at $18 a share.
- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) jumped 16.9% to close at $98.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued FY21 guidance. The company also announced plans to buyback a minimum of $200 million of its common shares in 2021.
- ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE: SOL) gained 16.4% to close at $8.86 following Q1 results.
- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) jumped 16.4% to close at $4.04.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) gained 16% to close at $28.96. The company recently released quarterly results.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) climbed 15.9% to close at $9.27.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) gained 15.8% to close at $6.50.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) gained 15.8% to settle at $242.56 as retail traders continue to band together in an attempt to squeeze the stocks higher.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) surged 15.5% to close at $5.14. The company recently reported Q1 earnings results.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) jumped 14.9% to close at $4.10 after the company revealed in a filing that Timothy Springer, a director of the board, bought 2,773,479 shares of the company at $3.19 apiece.
- Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SCR) gained 14.5% to settle at $16.88.
- BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) surged 14.5% to close at $14.44.
- Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) jumped 14.2% to settle at $22.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also reported a 334.4% year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) gained 13.7% to close at $4.07.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) gained 12.4% to close at $194.20 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY21 guidance. Zscaler also announced plans to acquire Smokescreen.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) gained 11.7% to close at $25.26 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) gained 10.7% to close at $13.30.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) gained 10% to close at $38.47 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 9.9% to close at $27.64 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) gained 9.8% to settle at $9.05 amid an increase in the price of bitcoin.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) surged 9.6% to close at $11.05 after the company reported a partnership with isMedia to jointly develop NFT platform.
- Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) rose 8.7% to close at $57.34.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) rose 7.8% to settle at $41.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) rose 7.4% to close at $36.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
Losers
- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) shares tumbled 33.5% to close at $8.99 after the FDA instituted a clinical hold on the company’s CTI-1601 clinical program as a treatment for Friedreich's Ataxia (FA), a neurodegenerative movement disorder.
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) dropped 15.2% to close at $8.13. Scopus BioPharma recently announced the FDA has approved its IND application for CpG-STAT3siRNA, the company's distinctive immuno-oncology RNA therapy for the treatment of multiple cancers.
- Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) fell 13.7% to settle at $12.68.
- CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) fell 13.4% to close at $4.51 after the company issued a company update. A leading corporate vehicle sourcing partner for CarLotz has paused consignments to the company.
- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) fell 13.3% to close at $15.39. Following the pre-NDA meeting, the FDA has asked Travere Therapeutics to submit additional data for the sparsentan program in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), characterized by scarring (sclerosis) in the kidney. Wedbush downgraded Travere Therapeutics from Outperform to Neutral and announced a $19 price target.
- AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) dipped 12.5% to settle at $28.50.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) fell 11.7% to close at $1.21. Clarus Therapeutics defeated Lipocine's patent infringement lawsuit on summary judgment.
- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) dipped 11.6% to close at $7.08.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) fell 11.4% to settle at $2.63. The company today announced it initiated the PALISADE Phase 3 trial of PH94B in social anxiety disorder.
- SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD) declined 10.6% to close at $6.12. SOC Telemed recently announced a proposed public offering of 8 million shares of Class A common stock.
- Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) dropped 9.3% to close at $22.39 after the company reported a proposed public offering of Class A common stock.
- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) dipped 8.3% to close at $9.75 after dropping 15% on Tuesday. Quadpay, a Zip Company, recently announced a partnership with Newegg Inc.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) shares fell 8.1% to close at $18.34 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) dropped 7.2% to settle at $14.60 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) fell 6.1% to close at $22.00. NRx Pharmaceuticals, through its Georgia subsidiary, said it has signed a master services agreement with Cromos Pharma, LLC to conduct phase 3 clinical trials of COVID-19 related drugs and vaccines in Central Europe and the Caucasus Region.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) fell 5.8% to close at $34.37 after the company posted a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter.
