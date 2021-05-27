Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on durable goods orders for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect durable goods orders rising 0.7% in April following a revised 0.8% increase in the previous month.
- Gross Domestic Product report for the first quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect GDP increasing 6.5% for the first quarter versus the first estimate's 6.4% growth.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobless claims are expected to rise slightly to 450,000 for the May 22 week from 444,000 in the prior week.
- The pending home sales index for April is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect pending home sales rising 2% in April.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for May will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET. The Kansas City Fed index is likely to increase to 33 in May from previous reading of 31.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
