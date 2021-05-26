Fox News International Service Extends to 37 Countries With Asia Launch
- Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX)-owned FOX News Media’s streaming service, FOX News International platform, will be available in 37 countries, including Asian regions like Japan, Hong Kong, Mongolia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Maldives from May 27.
- The service was launched in Turkey in March.
- FOX News International debuted in Mexico last August before foraying into Europe, South America, and Asia.
- Price action: FOX shares traded higher by 1.37% at $37.66 on the last check Wednesday.
