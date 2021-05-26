 Skip to main content

AT&T Targets June-End Latin American HBO Max Launch At Huge Discount: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 2:08pm   Comments
  • AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) will launch HBO Max in Latin America on June 29 at a significant discount compared to the U.S, Bloomberg reports.
  • The Latin American monthly subscriptions will start from $3 compared to $15 in the U.S. It will also launch a $10 monthly subscription plan, including advertising in the U.S., in June.
  • HBO Max in Latin America will retain popular old sitcoms akin to its U.S. counterpart. It is also significantly invested in local programming.
  • Interestingly, HBO Max will live stream UEFA Champions League soccer matches for the Brazilian and Mexican subscribers, unlike its U.S. counterpart.
  • HBO Max U.S. is trialing the streaming of Warner Bros films on the same day of theatrical debut. However, the Latin American subscribers will have to wait 35 days after the theatrical release.
  • HBO Max will be launched in 21 European territories later this year.
  • AT&T targets between 120 million - 150 million global subscribers by 2025, with half of them coming from international regions.
  • In April, AT&T reported 64 million global subscribers to HBO and HBO Max.
  • Price action: T shares traded higher by 0.14% at $29.56 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Image Courtesy: Wikimedia

Posted-In: Bloomberg Briefs HBO MaxNews Tech Media

