Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 1:24pm   Comments
Wednesday morning, 20 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS).
  • Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
  • Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) was the biggest loser, trading down 38.8% to reach its 52-week low.

Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.85. The stock was down 0.07% on the session.
  • Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) shares made a new 52-week low of $34.64 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.95% for the day.
  • Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.92. The stock traded up 2.08%.
  • Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares made a new 52-week low of $14.48 on Wednesday. The stock was down 15.44% for the day.
  • Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) shares hit a yearly low of $13.00. The stock was down 0.9% on the session.
  • GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.18. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.88. The stock was up 3.82% on the session.
  • Black Diamond Therapeutic (NASDAQ:BDTX) shares fell to $12.89 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.41%.
  • Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.73. The stock traded up 0.4%.
  • Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.96. The stock traded down 3.02%.
  • Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.05 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.5%.
  • Citizens (NYSE:CIA) stock hit $5.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.58%.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) stock hit $8.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.79%.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.28% for the day.
  • Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.78 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.05%.
  • Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) stock hit a yearly low of $7.00. The stock was down 38.8% for the day.
  • Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares moved down 1.56% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.75, drifting down 1.56%.
  • Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) shares hit a yearly low of $3.03. The stock was up 1.3% on the session.
  • 1847 Goedeker (AMEX:GOED) shares set a new yearly low of $4.24 this morning. The stock was down 4.03% on the session.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock drifted up 0.28% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.46.

 

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

