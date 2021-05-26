Facebook, Instagram To Let Users Hide Number Of Likes
- Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) unit, Instagram, has added the option to hide the number of likes on user’s feeds and their posts, which will also be incorporated in Facebook subsequently, Instagram wrote in a blog.
- The feature was targeted to relieve the pressure of users whose posts did not receive enough likes, TechCrunch reports.
- However, the feature has received mixed responses.
- Both content consumers and content producers can enable or disable Like, and View counts on Instagram posts. The feature will be allowed in the backdated posts too.
- Earlier this month, 44 attorney generals opposed the Instagram Youth launch targeted at the preteen group.
- Instagram will also consider hiding the like counts by default for users below eighteen.
- Price action: FB shares traded lower by 0.05% at $327.97 on the last check Wednesday.
