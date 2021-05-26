 Skip to main content

Facebook, Instagram To Let Users Hide Number Of Likes
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 1:53pm   Comments
  • Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) unit, Instagram, has added the option to hide the number of likes on user’s feeds and their posts, which will also be incorporated in Facebook subsequently, Instagram wrote in a blog.   
  • The feature was targeted to relieve the pressure of users whose posts did not receive enough likes, TechCrunch reports.
  • However, the feature has received mixed responses.
  • Both content consumers and content producers can enable or disable Like, and View counts on Instagram posts. The feature will be allowed in the backdated posts too.
  • Earlier this month, 44 attorney generals opposed the Instagram Youth launch targeted at the preteen group.
  • Instagram will also consider hiding the like counts by default for users below eighteen.
  • Price action: FB shares traded lower by 0.05% at $327.97 on the last check Wednesday.

