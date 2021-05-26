 Skip to main content

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 10:15am   Comments
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

  1. GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) - P/E: 8.54
  2. SIFCO Industries (AMEX:SIF) - P/E: 7.48
  3. Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) - P/E: 9.03
  4. Danaos (NYSE:DAC) - P/E: 3.12
  5. Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) - P/E: 9.69

GrafTech International has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.37, which has decreased by 21.28% compared to Q4, which was 0.47. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.31%, which has decreased by 0.1% from 0.41% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, SIFCO Industries experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.51 in Q1 and is now -0.26. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.0%, which has decreased by 4.07% from 4.07% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Louisiana-Pacific experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 2.01 in Q4 and is now 3.01. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.94%, which has decreased by 0.57% from last quarter's yield of 1.51%.

Danaos has reported Q1 earnings per share at 2.83, which has increased by 23.58% compared to Q4, which was 2.29. Danaos does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Orion Gr Hldgs has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.04, which has decreased by 66.67% compared to Q4, which was 0.12. Orion Gr Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

