5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the utilities sector that may be worth watching:

Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP) - P/E: 4.43 Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) - P/E: 8.61 China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 5.14 Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) - P/E: 4.01 Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 0.19

This quarter, Cia Paranaense De Energia experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.72 in Q4 and is now 0.5. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 6.26%, which has increased by 4.11% from 2.15% last quarter.

Most recently, Suburban Propane Partners reported earnings per share at 2.02, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.61. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.12%, which has increased by 0.23% from 7.89% last quarter.

Most recently, China Recycling Energy reported earnings per share at -0.09, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 1.7. China Recycling Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Central Puerto saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.01 in Q4 to 0.05 now. Central Puerto does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Pampa Energia's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.58, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.41. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.