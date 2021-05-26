VistaGen Kick Starts Late-Stage Social Anxiety Disorder Study with PH94B
- VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) has initiated its PALISADE Phase 3 study to evaluate PH94B for the acute treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD).
- PH94B is an odorless, rapid-onset, investigational pherine nasal spray.
- PALISADE-1 is being conducted with approximately 200 subjects.
- Topline results from PALISADE-1 are anticipated in mid-2022.
- Price Action: VTGN shares are up 1.35% at $3.01 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
