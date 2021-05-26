Gilat Extends Latin American IoT Project For Rural Farming Productivity
- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: GILT) extended its multi-million dollar IoT project in Latin America.
- Tier-1 MNO extends coverage of Gilat’s cellular backhaul solution as it increases its Agriculture IoT network.
- Gilat provides the 4G network expansion to support the growing business with machine connectivity for cost-effective decisions, better crop management, greater speed, efficiency, and productivity in the production flow.
- The initiative further solidified Gilat’s partner’s IoT Agribusiness network, delivering increased productivity to the farming industry in rural Latin America, Gilat SVP Michal Aharonov said.
- Price action: GILT shares traded higher by 1.62% at $9.43 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
