 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gilat Extends Latin American IoT Project For Rural Farming Productivity
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 8:20am   Comments
Share:
Gilat Extends Latin American IoT Project For Rural Farming Productivity
  • Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: GILTextended its multi-million dollar IoT project in Latin America.
  • Tier-1 MNO extends coverage of Gilat’s cellular backhaul solution as it increases its Agriculture IoT network.
  • Gilat provides the 4G network expansion to support the growing business with machine connectivity for cost-effective decisions, better crop management, greater speed, efficiency, and productivity in the production flow.
  • The initiative further solidified Gilat’s partner’s IoT Agribusiness network, delivering increased productivity to the farming industry in rural Latin America, Gilat SVP Michal Aharonov said.
  • Price action: GILT shares traded higher by 1.62% at $9.43 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Falls On Revenue, Earnings Decline
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com