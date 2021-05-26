 Skip to main content

Ambarella, Lumentum, ON Semiconductor Forge AIoT Device Partnership
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 7:24am   Comments
  • AI vision silicon company Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA), optical and photonic product manufacturer Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE), and CMOS image sensor solution provider ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) have announced two new joint reference designs to fast-track AIoT device distribution.
  • The combination of data from Lumentum's VCSEL array illuminators, ON Semiconductor image sensor using Ambarella's AI SoC will be utilized for more accurate and intelligent decision-making in AIoT devices for biometric access control, 3D electronic locks, and other intelligent sensing applications.
  • The new reference designs can also cater to the requirements of smart cities, smart buildings, smart homes, and intelligent healthcare. They also significantly reduce power consumption and thermal design requirements while supporting smaller product form factors.
  • Price action: AMBA shares closed higher by 1% at $98.32, ON shares closed lower by 1.02% at $38.94, and LITE shares closed lower by 0.29% at $80.05 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

