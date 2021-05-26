 Skip to main content

Flywire Raises $251M From IPO At $24/Share, Begins Trading Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 7:20am   Comments
  • Payments enablement and software company Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) priced 10.44 million shares at $24 per share to raise $250.56 million in its initial public offering (IPO).
  • The underwriters have 30 days option to procure additional shares of up to 1.6 million.
  • The shares are estimated to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "FLYW" today.

Posted-In: BriefsNews IPOs Tech Media

