Flywire Raises $251M From IPO At $24/Share, Begins Trading Today
- Payments enablement and software company Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) priced 10.44 million shares at $24 per share to raise $250.56 million in its initial public offering (IPO).
- The underwriters have 30 days option to procure additional shares of up to 1.6 million.
- The shares are estimated to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "FLYW" today.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews IPOs Tech Media