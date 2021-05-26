 Skip to main content

54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 4:55am   Comments
Gainers

  • Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BDL) shares surged 40.6% to close at $34.90 on Tuesday after the company reported results for the 13 weeks and the 26 weeks ended April 3, 2021.
  • Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) gained 30.3% to close at $17.96.
  • Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) shares jumped 28.7% to settle at $6.37 after India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization approved the company’s marketing application for Amphotericin B Liposome for 50mg Injection for immediate import to aid in the country's emergency of acute liposomal amphotericin B shortage..
  • Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIX) gained 28.3% to settle at $2.72.
  • Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares surged 26.8% to close at $10.12 on Tuesday. FDA's Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee will meet on Thursday to discuss Provention Bio’s BLA for teplizumab intravenous infusion, for the delay or prevention of clinical type 1 diabetes mellitus in at-risk individuals. The FDA will release a briefing document prepared by FDA staffers that will provide background and other information for deliberation by the FDA panel.
  • Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDIB) gained 26.8% to settle at $27.73.
  • Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSE: FRD) shares jumped 24.4% to settle at $13.45 on Tuesday. Friedman Industries said it sees Q4 earnings of $1.37 to $1.52 per share.
  • Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) gained 22.9% to settle at $20.78 amid continued speculative retail trading in the name.
  • New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) shares jumped 20.8% to close at $10.96 after dropping over 18% on Monday.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares gained 20% to close at $9.50 on Tuesday following reports indicating equipment billings increased 50% in April compared to the prior year's period.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 20% to settle at $16.41 mid continued speculative retail trading in the name.
  • TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) shares jumped 18.5% to settle at $42.14 after dropping over 17% on Monday.
  • The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) climbed 17.8% to close at $68.50 after it was announced the company will join the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) gained 16.3% to settle at $209.43. GameStop has quietly confirmed it is building a new non-fungible token (NFT) platform based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain platform.
  • Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ: RZLT) rose 16.3% to close at $7.44 after HC Wainwright & Co initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $21 price target.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares jumped 14.9% to close at $19.70 following Q1 results.
  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) gained 14.9% to close at $1.10 after the company announced the move towards full electrification of its portfolio.
  • Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) rose 13.7% to settle at $25.86.
  • New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE: NEWP) surged 12.8% to close at $6.26.
  • Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) gained 12.3% to close at $3.48.
  • RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) rose 12% to close at $3.92.
  • Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) climbed 11.8% to close at $1.33.
  • Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) rose 10.6% to close at $2.60 following Q1 results. The company reported a rise in quarterly sales.
  • TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) surged 10.4% to settle at $5.52. TrueCar said it expects total new vehicle sales rising 36% for May.
  • Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) surged 9.9% to close at $11.52. Opera, last week, received Nasdaq notification of non-compliance with listing rule 5250(c)(1).
  • Comstock Mining Inc (NASDAQ: LODE) rose 9.4% to settle at $3.85. The company recently released Q1 results.
  • Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) rose 9.4% to close at $18.98 after the company reported Q1 results.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: HYFM) shares gained 9.2% to close at $58.65 after the company announced it entered into an agreement to acquire House & Garden for $125 million.
  • LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) climbed 9.1% to settle at $8.98 after the company announced the acquisition of JSI Store Fixtures from RFE Investment Partners for a cash purchase price of $90 million.
  • PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) rose 8.2% to close at $2.78.
  • Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RSVA) gained 8% to close at $14.64.
  • Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) gained 7.1% to close at $216.83 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company said it expects FY21 earnings of $7.20 to $7.50 per share.

Losers

  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) shares dropped 17% to close at $3.41 on Tuesday after climbing 38% on Monday.
  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) tumbled 16.9% to settle at $3.24.
  • HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) fell 16% to close at $14.60. HyreCar recently announced that it has renewed its Automobile Liability Insurance Program with Apollo 1969 of Lloyd’s until 2023 at current rates.
  • Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) dropped 15.8% to close at $15.51.
  • Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) fell 15.4% to close at $7.31 after the company announced a proposed underwritten public offering.
  • Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) fell 15% to close at $70.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) dropped 14.8% to settle at $10.63. Quadpay, a Zip Company, announced a partnership with Newegg Inc.
  • Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) declined 13.6% to close at $14.66. The company recently said it strengthened investment in licensed mRNA technology platform with $20 million.
  • Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) dropped 13.1% to settle at $48.80. Annovis Bio recently priced 1 million share public offering at $50 per share.
  • Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) fell 13% to close at $3.22 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) shares fell 12.9% to close at $45.39.
  • Burcon NutraScience Corp. (NASDAQ: BRCN) dropped 12.7% to settle at $3.5797.
  • Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB) dipped 12.2% to settle at $3.87.
  • SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) fell 12% to settle at $25.78. The company recently said Efabless announced the launch of ChipIgnite with the company to bring chip creation to masses.
  • Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) declined 11.2% to close at $5.21. Raymond James downgraded Viking Therapeutics from Strong Buy to Outperform and lowered the price target from $27 to $12.
  • 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) fell 10.2% to settle at $17.42. Raymond James downgraded 89bio from Strong Buy to Outperform and lowered the price target from $65 to $35.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) dropped 9.4% to settle at $0.6740. Adamis Pharmaceuticals recently announced that it resubmitted its ZIMHI new drug application to the FDA for the treatment of Opoid overdose.
  • Soc Telemed Inc (NASDAQ: TLMD) fell 8.7% to close at $6.85 after the company announced a proposed public offering of 8 million shares of Class A common stock.
  • China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) fell 8.4% to close at $9.74 after dropping 32% on Monday.
  • Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) fell 7.5% to settle at $8.95 after the company reported a wider loss for the first quarter.
  • Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) fell 7.3% to close at $83.39 despite the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) fell 6.4% to close at $2.62. The company recently highlighted interim Phase I clinical trial progress for ALS-4 and Pre-IND progress for SACT-1.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

