 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Builds Facility To Store Data Locally In China Amid Heightened Regulatory Scrutiny
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 26, 2021 4:46am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Builds Facility To Store Data Locally In China Amid Heightened Regulatory Scrutiny

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has put in place a data center on Chinese soil to store data from all vehicles sold on the mainland, CnEVPost reported Tuesday.

What Happened: The Elon Musk-led automaker plans to add more local Chinese data centers in the future, as per CnEVPost.

The move follows an announcement in April by Tesla Vice President Grace Tao who said during the first day of the Shanghai auto show that the company would comply with China's laws and regulations while collecting data in the country.

As per a document from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology seen by CnEVPost, personal information and important data collected and generated in smart car operation in China should be stored in the country as per relevant provisions.

The ministry had previously solicited comments from the public on smart car management regulation.

Why It Matters: This week, China put further curbs on Tesla, banning the company’s cars inside government compounds.

In March, the Chinese government had banned Tesla vehicles inside military and state-owned enterprises citing security concerns due to the presence of cameras on the vehicles.

See Also: Tesla Gives In To Chinese State-Run Media Pressure, Apologizes To Aggrieved Customer

Tao had said in April that consumers can turn off Tesla sensors and those were set up to make driving safer.

Recently, Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov criticized Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) for bowing down to the Chinese government and highlighted the company’s involvement in censorship and surveillance.

Durov had shared a New York Times article that highlighted how the iPhone maker is preparing to store personal data of its Chinese customers within the country on servers run by a state-owned company. 

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Elon Musk's Starlink Can Help Scale Up Dogecoin Without Protocol Changes, Proposes Researcher
Tesla Begins Rollout Of 'Pure Vision Autopilot:' What You Need To Know
JPMorgan Analyst 'Blown Away' By Ride Experience With Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck
Elon Musk Says He Isn't The 'Doge CEO,' Ability To Take Action 'Is Limited'
Tesla Drops Radar From Model 3, Y EVs In Self-Driving Shift
Reddit Users Are Now More Interested In Crypto Than Meme Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsNews Events Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com