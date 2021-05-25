RealtyMogul Offers Real Estate Investment For Accredited Investors

Commercial real estate can provide an exciting way for you to multiply your investment in magnitudes that often seem impossible with small-scale real estate. Unfortunately, this venture was a pipe dream for those with scarce capital holdings, limited knowledge and without the right connections. And then came RealtyMogul, a real estate crowdfunding company bringing commercial real estate within the reach for most investors.

RealtyMogul’s relentless effort to provide investors with institutional-quality commercial real estate investment opportunities has built a network of over 220,000 investors since its inception.

What is RealtyMogul?

Founded in 2012 by Jilliene Helman, RealtyMogul has grown into one of the largest, most recognizable brands in online real estate crowdfunding. The Platform continues to offer discerning investors exclusive access to thoroughly vetted commercial real estate opportunities, rigorous underwriting and high-touch customer service.

Since its inception, the company has built a vast network of more than 220,000 investors who have invested over $600 million in commercial real estate properties valued at over $3.1 billion since April 1, 2021.

Surpassing 300 projects funded, RealtyMogul is a solid illustration that crowdfunding is now a quality capital source for real estate transactions.

This online real estate crowdfunding platform provides a diverse range of commercial real estate investment opportunities. For starters, the company offers 2 public non-traded REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) that let you access commercial real estate opportunities with as little as $5,000. Accredited investors can access individual private placement transactions and investments eligible for 1031 exchanges.

How RealtyMogul Works

Similar to other top platforms, RealtyMogul finds investment opportunities from developers and network connections from its team of real estate professionals across the country who submit deals for consideration.

According to the Company, every deal submitted is put to tests against the Company's due diligence process. RealtyMogul only considers deals that make the cut from its due diligence process and offers investors full visibility into every opportunity on its Platform.

Here’s what RealtyMogul does differently from the rest:

Its underwriters physically visit every property to ensure there are no unpleasant surprises.

It focuses on potential cash-flow investments with an excellent risk/reward equation.

Investments are limited to certain property types.

Its investment committee thoroughly reviews and must unanimously agree on each opportunity.

For better transparency, RealtyMogul makes it easy for investors to review the underwriting information and operating agreements, so that you can learn the specifics deal-by-deal.

RealtyMogul Investment Options

RealtyMogul provides multiple commercial real estate investing possibilities across vast property types, all of which are subject to a standardized underwriting process. Its members have access to a host of investment products including:

REITs

REITs are designed to let you spread an investment across multiple properties for higher levels of diversification. They are known for their objective of regular distributions, as well as moderate long-term capital appreciation. In the broader investment market, you’ll have access to 3 types of REITs:

Public non-traded REITs

Public traded REITs

Private REITs (Non-traded)

RealtyMogul has 2 Real Estate Investment Trust offerings, MogulREIT I and MogulREIT II, for all investors, as well as private placement opportunities for accredited investors.

MogulREIT I

MogulREIT I is a public, non-traded REIT investing in debt and equity commercial real estate securities, diversified by investment type, geography and property type. With a $5,000 minimum investment in the REIT, you can earn monthly income through consistent cash distributions aimed at protecting, preserving, increasing and returning your capital contribution.

Since its inception in 2016, MogulREIT I has racked up over 52 months of consecutive distributions worth over $13.3 million to investors. As of January 2021, the REIT’s annualized distributions stood at 6% and the 2020 annual total return was 9.8%.

MogulREIT I may invest in various property types, including office, multifamily, self-storage, industrial and retail real estate opportunities. It may also invest in various commercial real estate-related debt and equity assets across these different property types.

The REIT’s investment strategy lets it hold investments in senior mezzanine debt, secured loans, preferred equity and equity structures, each with their corresponding risk and return profiles. The underlying commercial real estate supporting these investments carries a unique location, business plan and income potential.

Three of MogulREIT I’s current investments are:

NV Energy NNN. 6226 West Sahara Avenue is a 292,180 square foot low-rise office building in the West Las Vegas submarket of the Las Vegas MSA. It is 100% leased to Nevada Power at NNN; this lease is set to expire in January 2029.

Shiloh Park. Shiloh Park is a 73-unit multifamily asset located in the desirable East Plano submarket..

Turtle Creek Apartments. Built in 1983, Terrace Hill Apartments is a Class B, 310-unit, garden style apartment community located in El Paso, TX. The Property is comprised of 15 residential buildings on 13.07 acres.

With 5,200 investors, MogulREIT I has a total asset value of $267 million across 12 investments, as of 4/1/2021.

MogulREIT II

MogulREIT II is a Maryland corporation formed to invest in multifamily apartment buildings throughout the U.S. The REIT’s primary objective is to achieve capital appreciation in the value of its investments, as well as pay steady cash distributions to stockholders.

MogulREIT II exclusively invests in multifamily properties in the form of common equity and preferred equity. Since January 1, 2018, MogulREIT II has consistently made quarterly distributions equating to 4.5% annualized based on the purchase price. With 2,400 investors, the REIT carries 9 investments with a total asset value of $211 million, as of April 1, 2021.

MogulREIT II’s investments include:

Terrace Hill, Built in 1983, Terrace Hill Apartments is a Class B, 310-unit, garden style apartment community located in El Paso, TX. The Property comprises 15 residential buildings on 13.07 acres.

Ninety-Nine44. Ninety-Nine 44 Walnut is a 260-unit garden style apartment community in the Northeast Dallas submarket of the Dallas, TX MSA.

The Orion. The Orion is Class A, 128-unit apartment community located in Fenton, MO, which is 10 miles Southwest of downtown St. Louis. The property consists of 128 2B/2Bs averaging 1,095 SF.

MogulREIT II is available to both accredited and non-accredited investors. A $5,000 minimum investment is what you need to get started.

Individual Property Investments

Qualified, accredited investors may invest in single properties, otherwise known as private placements, that are structured as an LLC. RealtyMogul offers equity investments in commercial real estate across the nation in different property types such as multifamily, retail, office and industry. Typical investment horizons range from 3-7 years with minimum investments from $25,000 to $50,000.

Some of RealtyMogul’s recent individual properties include:

Michigan Portfolio, Lansing and Grand Blanc Michigan. A 292 unit apartment portfolio located in close proximity to MSU Research Park, New McLaren Hospital, and many recreational areas.

Everett Mill, Lawrence, Massachusetts. A value-add acquisition of a 508,200 SF historic industrial and office mill

Laurel Pines, Laurel, Massachusetts. A 235-unit multifamily community in Laurel, MD which sits between Washington DC and Baltimore just off the Baltimore Washington Parkway.

1031 Exchanges

Accredited investors can access RealtyMogul’s 1031 exchanges, a powerful wealth management strategy, that lets you defer your capital gains on the sale of a property if you reinvest the proceeds in another qualifying property. Since its inception, members have used the RealtyMogul Platform to invest over $25 million into 1031 exchanges. Investment amounts range from $25,000 to $50,000,000.

