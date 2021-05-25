 Skip to main content

Microsoft, Accenture, Goldman Collaborate On Lower Emission Software Development: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 3:14pm   Comments
  • Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN), and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) have collaborated with nonprofit firms like the Linux Foundation and climate groups for lower emission data center software, Bloomberg reports.
  • The Green Software Foundation, founded by Microsoft-owned GitHub and software consultancy ThoughtWorks, plans to build tools and standards for measuring the climate impact of software and train software engineers to build energy-efficient programs.
  • Data centers now account for 1% of global electricity demand, estimated to rise to 3% - 8% in the next ten years with more complex and processing-intensive software applications.
  • Cloud-computing companies like Microsoft, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google have committed to lower emission data center output. Multiple companies have announced their carbon-neutral goals.

Posted-In: Bloomberg BriefsNews Tech Media

