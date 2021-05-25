 Skip to main content

Dish-Owned SLING TV Launches New App For Streaming Live Sports, News, Entertainment
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 12:45pm   Comments
  • DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH)-owned streaming service, SLING TV, has rolled out a new app in beta, which features a powerful personalization engine for an effortless entertainment experience.
  • The SLING TV app is available to select customers using Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Fire TV devices beginning today with more upcoming features in future releases. This summer, it will continue to launch across all SLING TV compatible devices, including on Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) devices.
  • The new SLING TV app delivers the best in live sports, news, and entertainment, at the same unbeatable low price point, SLING TV Group President Michael Schwimmer said.
  • Users can watch the most popular channels to catch live sports, news, entertainment, and access over 150,000 shows and movies on-demand.
  • Price action: DISH shares traded lower by 1.31% at $43.84 on the last check Tuesday.

