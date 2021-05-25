 Skip to main content

Verizon Media Launches Full Funnel DOOH Product Suite
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 12:35pm   Comments
  • Verizon Communications Inc’s (NYSE: VZ) Verizon Media division rolled out their full-funnel Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) product suite, offering DOOH advertisers a one-stop-shop for campaign planning, execution, and measurement, in a self-serve capacity.
  • Verizon Media Chief Business Officer Iván Markman estimated a significant DOOH marketing investment surge following easing lockdowns and immunization scaleup.
  • Verizon provided an all-in-one platform for DOOH advertisers to forecast, target, re-engage audiences across screens, and measure success, maximizing media in the most unique ways, Markman added.
  • Price action: VZ shares traded lower by 0.65% at $56.61 on the last check Tuesday.

