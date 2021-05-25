 Skip to main content

Diebold Nixdorf Expanded BP Partnership For Retail Site Management, Payment Platform Deployment
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 12:00pm   Comments
Diebold Nixdorf Expanded BP Partnership For Retail Site Management, Payment Platform Deployment
  • Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE: DBDextended collaboration with BP PLC (NYSE: BP) to provide an integrated solution comprised of hardware, software, and managed services.
  • Under the arrangement, BP will leverage DN AllConnect ServicesSM globally to reduce the operational complexity regarding retail site management.
  • BP will also deploy AEVI's global payment platform (AEVI Motion) across key European markets. It can consolidate its payment infrastructure into a single solution and migrate to a cloud-based payment platform.
  • Price action: DBD shares traded higher by 0.15% at $13.44 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech Media

