25 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 7:00am   Comments
Gainers

  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) rose 30.5% to $1.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported commitment to becoming all-electric hydraulic facturing services provider.
  • Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) rose 16.7% to $2.74 in pre-market trading following Q1 results. The company reported a rise in quarterly sales.
  • New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) shares rose 15.9% to $10.51 in pre-market trading after dropping over 18% on Monday.
  • Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) rose 10.6% to $1.07 in pre-market trading. Meten EdtechX Education shares dropped 32% on Monday after the company priced its $40 million underwritten public offering of ordinary shares.
  • TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) shares rose 9.8% to $39.07 in pre-market trading after dropping over 17% on Monday.
  • Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) rose 10.1% to $1.31 in pre-market trading.
  • Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 8.7% to $2.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported Initiation of clinical trial in a secondary progressive multiple sclerosis patient with nasal administration of foralumab, a fully human Anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, under an individual patient expanded access program.
  • 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) rose 8.2% to $4.78 in pre-market trading. The company posted Q1 adjusted net loss of $89.9 million on net sales of $72.4 million.
  • Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) rose 7.5% to $11.02 in pre-market trading. Scopus BioPharma shares jumped 72% on Monday after the company announced the FDA has approved its IND application for CpG-STAT3siRNA, the company's distinctive immuno-oncology RNA therapy for the treatment of multiple cancers..
  • Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) rose 7.1% to $2.11 in pre-market trading. Puxin shares dropped 22% on Monday after the company reported Q1 earnings.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares rose 5.7% to $18.11 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
  • United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) rose 5.3% to $9.19 in pre-market trading.
  • GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) shares rose 5.1% to $20.01 in pre-market trading. GSX Techedu is expected to report Q1 results on May 26.
  • So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) rose 5% to $9.60 in pre-market trading. The company recently reported Q1 results.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: HYFM) shares rose 5% to $56.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into an agreement to acquire House & Garden for $125 million.
  • Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) rose 4.8% to $28.05 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received FDA Fast Track designation for apitegromab for the treatment of patients with spinal muscular atrophy.
  • Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) rose 4.2% to $211.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company said it expects FY21 earnings of $7.20 to $7.50 per share.

Losers

  • IAC/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ: IAC) shares fell 19.6% to $203.12 in pre-market trading. IAC stockholders recently approved Vimeo spin-off.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) shares fell 19.5% to $3.31 in pre-market trading after jumping 38% on Monday.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) fell 18.6% to $0.6050 in pre-market trading. Adamis Pharmaceuticals recently announced that it resubmitted its ZIMHI new drug application to the FDA for the treatment of Opoid overdose.
  • Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) fell 13.2% to $8.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results after market close Monday. Lordstown Motors reported a net loss of $125 million in the quarter.
  • Soc Telemed Inc (NASDAQ: TLMD) fell 10% to $6.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of 8 million shares of Class A common stock.
  • Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) fell 9.4% to $7.82 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed underwritten public offering.
  • Oak Street Health Inc (NYSE: OSH) fell 5.1% to $59.37 in pre-market trading after the company filed for an offering of up to 10 million shares of common stock by selling shareholders.
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares fell 5% to $1.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $7.0 million public offering of common shares.

